Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America Enter Into $18 Billion Strategic Combination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or “HR”) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“Healthcare Trust of America” or “HTA”) today announced that they have agreed to enter into a strategic business combination. HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR’s unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. This transaction brings together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings, creating the preeminent, pure-play medical office building REIT and positions the combined company (the “Company”) to create long-term shareholder value. The Company will have a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $11.6 billion and a total enterprise value of $17.6 billion based on the implied values at market close on February 24, 2022.

Leadership and Organization

The Company will be led by the Healthcare Realty management team, with Todd Meredith as President and Chief Executive Officer and Kris Douglas as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Upon completion of the transaction, the new Company will continue to operate with the Healthcare Realty name and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol HR.

The Company will have a highly qualified, diverse Board of Directors comprised of nine existing directors of Healthcare Realty, three members of the Healthcare Trust of America Board, and one new member to be mutually agreed upon by the existing HR and HTA directors and appointed prior to closing of the transaction. Knox Singleton, Chairman of the Healthcare Realty Board, will be Chairman of the Company and Brad Blair, Chairman of the Healthcare Trust of America Board, will be appointed Vice Chairman.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Company’s headquarters will be based in Nashville, with additional corporate offices in Scottsdale and Charleston. The Company will implement a detailed integration process to ensure continuity for tenants, employees and all stakeholders.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic transaction, which unites two highly complementary medical office portfolios and represents a rare opportunity to create a sector-leading REIT in terms of both size and quality. We believe all shareholders will benefit from the Company’s expanded national footprint from HR’s Seattle portfolio to HTA’s Boston portfolio. The Company will have unmatched market scale in concentrated clusters, meaningful corporate and operational synergies, and a larger development pipeline. We believe this transaction will be accretive through near term synergies with additional value from operational upside. It will also strengthen the combined balance sheet, enhance liquidity and improve access to capital. This combination provides a significant value creation opportunity for shareholders,” stated Todd Meredith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Realty.

“This transformative transaction joins two premier real estate companies with a combined value that we believe is much greater than the sum of its parts, with the operational and financial scale necessary to compete and drive sustainable value creation. HTA shareholders will realize an attractive premium via a special cash dividend while being able to fully participate in the future growth prospects of a powerful, sector leading MOB REIT, led by a seasoned, well-respected management team. This transaction is the culmination of a thorough strategic review process and we are pleased with the result for our shareholders, employees and tenants. We are confident this is the best path forward for HTA,” stated Brad Blair, Chairman of the Board, Healthcare Trust of America.

Key Benefits

The combination of Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America is expected to result in significant strategic, operational and financial benefits to shareholders, including:

Creates Preeminent, High Quality MOB REIT: With 727 properties totaling 44 million square feet, the Company will be the largest pure-play MOB REIT, with nearly double the square footage of the next largest MOB portfolio. The Company will own the largest portfolio of on or adjacent to hospital campus properties comprising 28.2 million square feet. 94% of the portfolio’s square feet will be in top 100 MSAs.

With 727 properties totaling 44 million square feet, the Company will be the largest pure-play MOB REIT, with nearly double the square footage of the next largest MOB portfolio. The Company will own the largest portfolio of on or adjacent to hospital campus properties comprising 28.2 million square feet. 94% of the portfolio’s square feet will be in top 100 MSAs. Achieves Critical Scale with Enhanced Clusters: The Company will own over 1 million square feet in 14 distinct markets, representing over 50% of the portfolio’s square feet. Nearly 80% of the portfolio’s square footage will be located in markets with over 500,000 square feet. Meaningful scale in markets drives operational efficiencies for tenants and incremental leasing and investment volumes. Across the entire portfolio, the Company will have 147 clusters, each comprised of two to eleven properties within two miles of each other and averaging approximately 195,000 square feet per cluster.

The Company will own over 1 million square feet in 14 distinct markets, representing over 50% of the portfolio’s square feet. Nearly 80% of the portfolio’s square footage will be located in markets with over 500,000 square feet. Meaningful scale in markets drives operational efficiencies for tenants and incremental leasing and investment volumes. Across the entire portfolio, the Company will have 147 clusters, each comprised of two to eleven properties within two miles of each other and averaging approximately 195,000 square feet per cluster. Broadens Relationships and Portfolio Diversification: The portfolio will include properties associated with 57 of the Top 100 health systems in the U.S. on or adjacent to 231 hospital campuses. The top 10 tenants in the portfolio will represent 22.6% of the portfolio’s square feet with no single tenant representing more than 5.2%.

The portfolio will include properties associated with 57 of the Top 100 health systems in the U.S. on or adjacent to 231 hospital campuses. The top 10 tenants in the portfolio will represent 22.6% of the portfolio’s square feet with no single tenant representing more than 5.2%. Expands Development Pipeline: The Company will have an embedded development pipeline in excess of $2 billion, concentrated in high growth markets such as Seattle, Houston, Denver, Dallas and Raleigh.

The Company will have an embedded development pipeline in excess of $2 billion, concentrated in high growth markets such as Seattle, Houston, Denver, Dallas and Raleigh. Material Cost Synergies: The Company expects to realize annual run rate cost synergies of $33 – 36 million within 12 months of closing from the elimination of duplicative corporate and public company costs.

The Company expects to realize annual run rate cost synergies of $33 – 36 million within 12 months of closing from the elimination of duplicative corporate and public company costs. Accretive with Operational Upside: The transaction is expected to be accretive to Healthcare Realty’s per share results assuming full realization of synergies. Longer term, the Company expects to benefit from enhanced leasing volumes to drive occupancy and rent growth across the portfolio as well as property level cost savings.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Healthcare Realty’s per share results assuming full realization of synergies. Longer term, the Company expects to benefit from enhanced leasing volumes to drive occupancy and rent growth across the portfolio as well as property level cost savings. Greater Access to Capital and Balance Sheet Strength: The Company intends to maintain a flexible, investment grade-rated balance sheet with a well staggered debt maturity profile. With enhanced size and scale, the Company expects to benefit from greater liquidity, higher index weightings and reduced borrowing costs over time.

Transaction Structure

At closing, each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock, at a fixed ratio. In addition, a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share will be distributed to HTA shareholders. Taken together and based on HR’s share price at the close of markets on February 24, 2022, HTA shareholders will realize an implied value of $35.08 per HTA share, representing an 18.2% premium to HTA’s share price at the close of markets on February 24, 2022. This combination is structured as a reverse merger whereby Healthcare Trust of America will be the corporate successor and the Company’s name will continue as Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. Pro forma for the transaction HR and HTA shareholders will own 39% and 61% of the Company, respectively.

The special cash dividend of approximately $1.1 billion will be financed through joint venture transactions and asset sales. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. has provided a commitment letter to Healthcare Trust of America for a $1.7 billion debt financing for the transaction upon the terms and conditions set forth in the letter.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America shareholders. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of HR and the Board of Directors of HTA.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as lead financial advisor, Scotiabank is serving as financial advisor, and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is acting as legal advisor to Healthcare Realty. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is acting as legal advisor to Healthcare Trust of America.

About Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the Company was invested in 258 real estate properties in 23 states totaling 17.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.6 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 14.3 million square feet nationwide.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, with assets comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of GLA, with $7.7 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of September 30, 2021. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. HTA believes this drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long- term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

