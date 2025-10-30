Healthcare Realty Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP Net Loss of $(0.17) per share, NAREIT FFO of $0.34 per share, Normalized FFO of $0.41 per share, and FAD of $116.9 million (payout ratio of 73%)

Same store cash NOI growth of +5.4% was driven by 90 basis points of occupancy increase and tenant retention of 88.6% with +3.9% cash leasing spreads

Increased 2025 guidance for Normalized FFO per share to $1.59 - $1.61 and same store cash NOI growth to 4.00% - 4.75%

Third quarter lease executions totaled 1.6 million square feet including 441,000 square feet of new lease executions

During the third quarter and through October, completed asset sales of $404 million through 15 separate transactions YTD sales total $486 million at a blended 6.5% cap rate Approximately $700 million of additional sales are under contract or LOI

Run-rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x; anticipated to be between 5.4x and 5.7x by year end

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) AMOUNT PER SHARE AMOUNT PER SHARE GAAP Net loss $ (57,738 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (93,023 ) $ (0.26 ) NAREIT FFO, diluted $ 118,922 $ 0.34 $ 77,288 $ 0.21 Normalized FFO, diluted $ 145,340 $ 0.41 $ 142,049 $ 0.39

LEASING ACTIVITY

During the third quarter, the Company executed 333 new and renewal leases for 1.6 million square feet.

Weighted average lease term was 5.8 years with an average annual escalator of 3.1%.

Health system leasing comprised approximately 48% of our signed lease volume in the quarter.

Key leasing highlights:

Memphis, TN. 21,000 square foot new lease with our health system partner, Baptist Memorial Health, taking our on-campus building to 100% leased

Dallas, TX. 19,000 square foot new lease with a premier national healthcare service provider on a Baylor Scott & White Health campus, increasing the building to approximately 100% leased

Fort Worth, TX . 18,000 square foot new lease with Baylor Scott & White Health in our recently delivered development on their growing downtown campus bringing total building leased percentage to 72%

18,000 square foot new lease with Baylor Scott & White Health in our recently delivered development on their growing downtown campus bringing total building leased percentage to 72% Seattle, WA. 25,000 square foot renewal in our fully occupied on-campus building on Multicare's Overlake Medical Center in the Bellevue submarket representing a 22% cash leasing spread

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Dispositions

During the third quarter and through October, the Company made further progress on its previously identified disposition portfolio through 15 different transactions for a total of $404 million. A summary of the significant sale transactions is as follows:

Columbus, OH. Monetization of three off-campus MOBs sold to the affiliated health system for $34 million

Milwaukee, WI. Strategic market exit of Milwaukee MSA with the $60 million sale of two MOBs to the affiliated health system

Chicago, IL. Reduced exposure to this non-core market through the sale of an off campus property to a health system for $19 million

Tampa, FL. Opportunistic sale of a fully stabilized asset to the affiliated health system at premium valuation of $22 million

Dallas, TX. Sale of four on-campus properties to the affiliated health system for $59 million in conjunction with securing material new and renewal lease executions

Richmond, VA. The Company is under contract to sell its six, fully-leased MOBs in the Richmond, VA MSA for $171 million, harvesting full value at attractive market pricing. The sale would represent a full exit from Richmond, where we have observed few future growth opportunities. Due diligence has expired, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions

Development and Redevelopment

During the third quarter, the Company made significant progress on its development and redevelopment pipeline, advancing several key projects across major markets. Highlights include:

Fort Worth, TX. Recently delivered our 101,000 square foot, $48 million development that is currently 72% leased. This building represents our third on Baylor Scott & White’s All Saints campus

Seattle, WA. Located in the dense Northgate submarket where the Company owns three fully-leased properties on and adjacent to the UW Medical Center - Northwest campus. The $13.6 million redevelopment will transform this building into a modern outpatient facility to drive occupancy and rent growth

Denver, CO. Part of a three-MOB portfolio located adjacent to the growing UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital campus in the Highlands Ranch submarket. The $7.3 million redevelopment of this mixed-use outpatient campus will allow the Company to upgrade to modern clinical suites at superior rental rates

Charlotte, NC. The Company's third medical conversion project in the growing Huntersville submarket. The $19.2 million redevelopment will capture growth from the adjacent Novant Huntersville hospital

Balance Sheet

Debt paydown from asset sales has decreased run-rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 5.8x. By year-end, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between 5.4x - 5.7x. Through October and inclusive of asset sales, the Company has approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity.

In October, the Company fully repaid the $151 million term loan due May 2027.

DIVIDEND

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share to be paid on November 21, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on November 11, 2025. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.24 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.

GUIDANCE

The Company increased its Normalized FFO per share and Same Store Cash NOI growth guidance, as outlined below, as well as updated the guidance provided on page 29 of the Supplemental Information:

EXPECTED 2025 PRIOR CURRENT ACTUAL LOW HIGH LOW HIGH 3Q 2025 YTD Earnings per share $ (0.78 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.75 ) NAREIT FFO per share $ 1.42 $ 1.46 $ 1.39 $ 1.41 $ 0.34 $ 1.02 Normalized FFO per share $ 1.57 $ 1.61 $ 1.59 $ 1.61 $ 0.41 $ 1.20 Same Store Cash NOI growth 3.25 % 4.00 % 4.00 % 4.75 % 5.4 % 4.6 %

The 2025 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.

EARNINGS CALL

On Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.

Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Live Conference Call Access Details:

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-715-9871 access code 4950066;

All Other Locations: +1 646-307-1963 access code 4950066.

Replay Information:

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-770-2030 access code 4950066;

All Other Locations: +1 609-800-9909 access code 4950066.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE REALTY

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. In addition to the historical information contained within, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “target,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” “should,” “could," "budget" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the Company’s expected results may not be achieved; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the Company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the Company; pandemics or other health crises; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; other legal and operational matters; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in the Company’s filings and reports, including, without limitation, estimates and projections regarding the performance of development projects the Company is pursuing. For a detailed discussion of the Company’s risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including this report and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290

Consolidated Balance Sheets DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





ASSETS 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Real estate properties Land $ 1,066,616 $ 1,105,231 $ 1,134,635 $ 1,143,468 $ 1,195,116 Buildings and improvements 8,557,270 9,199,089 9,729,912 9,707,066 10,074,504 Lease intangibles 504,309 567,244 631,864 664,867 718,343 Personal property 6,854 6,944 9,938 9,909 9,246 Investment in financing receivables, net 123,346 124,134 123,813 123,671 123,045 Financing lease right-of-use assets 75,462 76,574 76,958 77,343 77,728 Construction in progress — 40,421 35,101 31,978 125,944 Land held for development 57,203 49,110 52,408 52,408 52,408 Total real estate investments 10,391,060 11,168,747 11,794,629 11,810,710 12,376,334 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,381,297 ) (2,494,169 ) (2,583,819 ) (2,483,656 ) (2,478,544 ) Total real estate investments, net 8,009,763 8,674,578 9,210,810 9,327,054 9,897,790 Cash and cash equivalents 43,345 25,507 25,722 68,916 22,801 Assets held for sale, net 604,747 358,207 6,635 12,897 156,218 Operating lease right-of-use assets 209,291 243,910 259,764 261,438 259,013 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 458,627 463,430 470,418 473,122 417,084 Other assets, net 1 533,874 469,940 522,920 507,496 491,679 Total assets $ 9,859,647 $ 10,235,572 $ 10,496,269 $ 10,650,923 $ 11,244,585 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Liabilities Notes and bonds payable $ 4,485,706 $ 4,694,391 $ 4,732,618 $ 4,662,771 $ 4,957,796 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 173,784 194,076 144,855 222,510 197,428 Liabilities of properties held for sale 69,808 30,278 422 1,283 7,919 Operating lease liabilities 166,231 203,678 224,117 224,499 229,925 Financing lease liabilities 72,654 73,019 72,585 72,346 71,887 Other liabilities 146,618 158,704 174,830 161,640 180,283 Total liabilities 5,114,801 5,354,146 5,349,427 5,345,049 5,645,238 Redeemable non-controlling interests 4,332 4,332 4,627 4,778 3,875 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 3,516 3,516 3,510 3,505 3,558 Additional paid-in capital 9,134,486 9,129,338 9,121,269 9,118,229 9,198,004 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,461 ) (9,185 ) (7,206 ) (1,168 ) (16,963 ) Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 113,847 171,585 329,436 374,309 481,155 Cumulative dividends (4,562,454 ) (4,477,940 ) (4,368,739 ) (4,260,014 ) (4,150,328 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,682,934 4,817,314 5,078,270 5,234,861 5,515,426 Non-controlling interest 57,580 59,780 63,945 66,235 80,046 Total equity 4,740,514 4,877,094 5,142,215 5,301,096 5,595,472 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,859,647 $ 10,235,572 $ 10,496,269 $ 10,650,923 $ 11,244,585

3Q 2025 Other assets, net includes $55.7 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on September 30, 2025 and was received by the Company on October 1, 2025.

Consolidated Statements of Income DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Revenues Rental income $ 287,399 $ 287,070 $ 288,857 $ 300,065 $ 306,499 Interest income 3,480 3,449 3,731 4,076 3,904 Other operating 6,886 6,983 6,389 5,625 5,020 297,765 297,502 298,977 309,766 315,423 Expenses Property operating 113,456 109,924 114,963 114,415 120,232 General and administrative 21,771 23,482 13,530 34,208 20,124 Normalizing items 1 (12,046 ) (10,302 ) (502 ) (22,991 ) (6,861 ) Normalized general and administrative 9,725 13,180 13,028 11,217 13,263 Transaction costs 125 593 1,011 1,577 719 Depreciation and amortization 137,841 147,749 150,969 160,330 163,226 273,193 281,748 280,473 310,530 304,301 Other income (expense) Interest expense before merger-related fair value (41,927 ) (42,766 ) (44,366 ) (47,951 ) (50,465 ) Merger-related fair value adjustment (10,715 ) (10,580 ) (10,446 ) (10,314 ) (10,184 ) Interest expense (52,642 ) (53,346 ) (54,812 ) (58,265 ) (60,649 ) Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets 76,771 20,004 2,904 32,082 39,310 Loss on extinguishment of debt (286 ) — — (237 ) — Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves (104,362 ) (142,348 ) (12,081 ) (81,098 ) (84,394 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — — — Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 287 158 1 224 208 Interest and other income (expense), net (2,884 ) (366 ) 95 (154 ) (132 ) (83,116 ) (175,898 ) (63,893 ) (107,448 ) (105,657 ) Net loss $ (58,544 ) $ (160,144 ) $ (45,389 ) $ (108,212 ) $ (94,535 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 806 2,293 516 1,366 1,512 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (57,738 ) $ (157,851 ) $ (44,873 ) $ (106,846 ) $ (93,023 ) Basic earnings per common share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 349,964 349,628 349,539 351,560 358,960 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2 349,964 349,628 349,539 351,560 358,960

Normalizing items primarily include restructuring, severance-related costs and non-routine advisory fees associated with shareholder engagement. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 4,253,989 units were not included.





Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD 1,2,3 DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (57,738 ) $ (157,851 ) $ (44,873 ) $ (106,846 ) $ (93,023 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share 3 $ 0.17 $ (0.45 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.26 ) Gain on sales of real estate assets (76,771 ) (20,004 ) (2,904 ) (32,082 ) (39,148 ) Impairments of real estate assets 104,362 140,877 10,145 75,423 37,632 Real estate depreciation and amortization 143,187 152,936 155,288 164,656 167,821 Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units (806 ) (2,293 ) (599 ) (1,422 ) (1,372 ) Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 6,688 6,706 6,717 5,913 5,378 FFO adjustments $ 176,660 $ 278,222 $ 168,647 $ 212,488 $ 170,311 FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 $ 0.47 FFO $ 118,922 $ 120,371 $ 123,774 $ 105,642 $ 77,288 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Transaction costs 125 593 1,011 1,577 719 Lease intangible amortization (203 ) (222 ) (228 ) (2,348 ) (10 ) Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received 9 478 77 306 306 Debt financing costs 4 3,493 — — 237 — Restructuring and severance-related charges 12,046 10,302 502 22,991 6,861 Credit losses and gains (losses) on other assets, net 5 — 1,471 1,936 4,582 46,600 Merger-related fair value adjustment 10,715 10,580 10,446 10,314 10,184 Unconsolidated JV normalizing items 6 233 163 204 113 101 Normalized FFO adjustments $ 26,418 $ 23,365 $ 13,948 $ 37,772 $ 64,761 Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 Normalized FFO $ 145,340 $ 143,736 $ 137,722 $ 143,414 $ 142,049 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 114 207 222 404 276 Non-cash interest amortization, net 7 1,384 1,130 1,217 1,239 1,319 Rent reserves, net 146 130 94 (369 ) (27 ) Straight-line rent income, net (5,899 ) (7,045 ) (6,844 ) (7,051 ) (5,771 ) Stock-based compensation 3,386 3,887 3,028 3,028 4,064 Unconsolidated JV non-cash items 8 (463 ) (356 ) (253 ) (277 ) (376 ) Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items $ 144,008 $ 141,689 $ 135,186 $ 140,388 $ 141,534 2nd generation TI (9,398 ) (12,036 ) (14,885 ) (20,003 ) (16,951 ) Leasing commissions paid (7,438 ) (5,187 ) (11,394 ) (11,957 ) (10,266 ) Building capital (10,319 ) (9,112 ) (6,687 ) (8,347 ) (7,389 ) Total maintenance capex $ (27,155 ) $ (26,335 ) $ (32,966 ) $ (40,307 ) $ (34,606 ) FAD $ 116,853 $ 115,354 $ 102,220 $ 100,081 $ 106,928 Quarterly dividends and OP distributions $ 85,536 $ 110,486 $ 109,840 $ 110,808 $ 113,770 FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted 8 354,690 354,078 353,522 355,874 363,370

Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. Includes loss on debt extinguishment, loss on derivatives, and legal fees related to the amended credit facility. Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and transaction costs. Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization. Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 472,119 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Also includes the diluted impact of 4,253,989 OP units outstanding.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED

Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income plus interest from financing receivables less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, financing receivable amortization, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.

The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction through the application of additional resources, including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for five full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool five full quarters after substantial completion.