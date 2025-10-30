Healthcare Realty Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP Net Loss of $(0.17) per share, NAREIT FFO of $0.34 per share, Normalized FFO of $0.41 per share, and FAD of $116.9 million (payout ratio of 73%)
  • Same store cash NOI growth of +5.4% was driven by 90 basis points of occupancy increase and tenant retention of 88.6% with +3.9% cash leasing spreads
  • Increased 2025 guidance for Normalized FFO per share to $1.59 - $1.61 and same store cash NOI growth to 4.00% - 4.75%
  • Third quarter lease executions totaled 1.6 million square feet including 441,000 square feet of new lease executions
  • During the third quarter and through October, completed asset sales of $404 million through 15 separate transactions
    • YTD sales total $486 million at a blended 6.5% cap rate
    • Approximately $700 million of additional sales are under contract or LOI
  • Run-rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x; anticipated to be between 5.4x and 5.7x by year end

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 SEPTEMBER 30, 2025SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
(in thousands, except per share amounts)AMOUNTPER SHAREAMOUNTPER SHARE
GAAP Net loss$(57,738)$(0.17)$(93,023)$(0.26)
NAREIT FFO, diluted$118,922 $0.34 $77,288 $0.21 
Normalized FFO, diluted$145,340 $0.41 $142,049 $0.39 
             

LEASING ACTIVITY

During the third quarter, the Company executed 333 new and renewal leases for 1.6 million square feet.

  • Weighted average lease term was 5.8 years with an average annual escalator of 3.1%.
  • Health system leasing comprised approximately 48% of our signed lease volume in the quarter.

Key leasing highlights:

  • Memphis, TN. 21,000 square foot new lease with our health system partner, Baptist Memorial Health, taking our on-campus building to 100% leased
  • Dallas, TX. 19,000 square foot new lease with a premier national healthcare service provider on a Baylor Scott & White Health campus, increasing the building to approximately 100% leased
  • Fort Worth, TX. 18,000 square foot new lease with Baylor Scott & White Health in our recently delivered development on their growing downtown campus bringing total building leased percentage to 72%
  • Seattle, WA. 25,000 square foot renewal in our fully occupied on-campus building on Multicare's Overlake Medical Center in the Bellevue submarket representing a 22% cash leasing spread

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Dispositions

During the third quarter and through October, the Company made further progress on its previously identified disposition portfolio through 15 different transactions for a total of $404 million. A summary of the significant sale transactions is as follows:

  • Columbus, OH. Monetization of three off-campus MOBs sold to the affiliated health system for $34 million
  • Milwaukee, WI. Strategic market exit of Milwaukee MSA with the $60 million sale of two MOBs to the affiliated health system
  • Chicago, IL. Reduced exposure to this non-core market through the sale of an off campus property to a health system for $19 million
  • Tampa, FL. Opportunistic sale of a fully stabilized asset to the affiliated health system at premium valuation of $22 million   
  • Dallas, TX. Sale of four on-campus properties to the affiliated health system for $59 million in conjunction with securing material new and renewal lease executions
  • Richmond, VA. The Company is under contract to sell its six, fully-leased MOBs in the Richmond, VA MSA for $171 million, harvesting full value at attractive market pricing. The sale would represent a full exit from Richmond, where we have observed few future growth opportunities. Due diligence has expired, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions

Development and Redevelopment

During the third quarter, the Company made significant progress on its development and redevelopment pipeline, advancing several key projects across major markets. Highlights include:

  • Fort Worth, TX. Recently delivered our 101,000 square foot, $48 million development that is currently 72% leased. This building represents our third on Baylor Scott & White’s All Saints campus
  • Seattle, WA. Located in the dense Northgate submarket where the Company owns three fully-leased properties on and adjacent to the UW Medical Center - Northwest campus. The $13.6 million redevelopment will transform this building into a modern outpatient facility to drive occupancy and rent growth
  • Denver, CO. Part of a three-MOB portfolio located adjacent to the growing UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital campus in the Highlands Ranch submarket. The $7.3 million redevelopment of this mixed-use outpatient campus will allow the Company to upgrade to modern clinical suites at superior rental rates
  • Charlotte, NC. The Company's third medical conversion project in the growing Huntersville submarket. The $19.2 million redevelopment will capture growth from the adjacent Novant Huntersville hospital

Balance Sheet

Debt paydown from asset sales has decreased run-rate Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 5.8x. By year-end, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between 5.4x - 5.7x. Through October and inclusive of asset sales, the Company has approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity.

In October, the Company fully repaid the $151 million term loan due May 2027.

DIVIDEND

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share to be paid on November 21, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on November 11, 2025. Additionally, the eligible holders of operating partnership units will receive a distribution of $0.24 per unit, equivalent to the Company's Class A common stock dividend.

GUIDANCE

The Company increased its Normalized FFO per share and Same Store Cash NOI growth guidance, as outlined below, as well as updated the guidance provided on page 29 of the Supplemental Information:

 EXPECTED 2025  
 PRIORCURRENTACTUAL
 LOWHIGHLOWHIGH3Q 2025YTD
Earnings per share$(0.78)$(0.73)$(0.86)$(0.81)$(0.17)$(0.75)
NAREIT FFO per share$1.42 $1.46 $1.39 $1.41 $0.34 $1.02 
Normalized FFO per share$1.57 $1.61 $1.59 $1.61 $0.41 $1.20 
Same Store Cash NOI growth 3.25% 4.00% 4.00% 4.75% 5.4% 4.6%
                   

The 2025 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.

EARNINGS CALL

On Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust has scheduled a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.

Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at https://investors.healthcarerealty.com/corporate-profile/webcasts under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Live Conference Call Access Details:

  • Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-715-9871 access code 4950066;
  • All Other Locations: +1 646-307-1963 access code 4950066.

Replay Information:

  • Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 800-770-2030 access code 4950066;
  • All Other Locations: +1 609-800-9909 access code 4950066.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE REALTY

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.

 

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. In addition to the historical information contained within, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “target,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “continue,” “should,” “could," "budget" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the following: the Company’s expected results may not be achieved; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the Company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the Company; pandemics or other health crises; increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of capital at expected rates; competition for quality assets; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of the Company's tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent; the Company's ability to reposition or sell facilities with profitable results; the Company's ability to release space at similar rates as vacancies occur; the Company's ability to renew expiring leases; government regulations affecting tenants' Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future acquisitions and developments; changes in rules or practices governing the Company's financial reporting; the Company may be required under purchase options to sell properties and may not be able to reinvest the proceeds from such sales at rates of return equal to the return received on the properties sold; uninsured or underinsured losses related to casualty or liability; the incurrence of impairment charges on its real estate properties or other assets; other legal and operational matters; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in the Company’s filings and reports, including, without limitation, estimates and projections regarding the performance of development projects the Company is pursuing. For a detailed discussion of the Company’s risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including this report and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Ron Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8290

Consolidated Balance Sheets
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA


ASSETS     
 3Q 20252Q 20251Q 20254Q 20243Q 2024
Real estate properties     
Land$1,066,616 $1,105,231 $1,134,635 $1,143,468 $1,195,116 
Buildings and improvements 8,557,270  9,199,089  9,729,912  9,707,066  10,074,504 
Lease intangibles 504,309  567,244  631,864  664,867  718,343 
Personal property 6,854  6,944  9,938  9,909  9,246 
Investment in financing receivables, net 123,346  124,134  123,813  123,671  123,045 
Financing lease right-of-use assets 75,462  76,574  76,958  77,343  77,728 
Construction in progress   40,421  35,101  31,978  125,944 
Land held for development 57,203  49,110  52,408  52,408  52,408 
Total real estate investments 10,391,060  11,168,747  11,794,629  11,810,710  12,376,334 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,381,297) (2,494,169) (2,583,819) (2,483,656) (2,478,544)
Total real estate investments, net 8,009,763  8,674,578  9,210,810  9,327,054  9,897,790 
Cash and cash equivalents 43,345  25,507  25,722  68,916  22,801 
Assets held for sale, net 604,747  358,207  6,635  12,897  156,218 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 209,291  243,910  259,764  261,438  259,013 
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 458,627  463,430  470,418  473,122  417,084 
Other assets, net 1 533,874  469,940  522,920  507,496  491,679 
Total assets$9,859,647 $10,235,572 $10,496,269 $10,650,923 $11,244,585 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
 3Q 20252Q 20251Q 20254Q 20243Q 2024
Liabilities     
Notes and bonds payable$4,485,706 $4,694,391 $4,732,618 $4,662,771 $4,957,796 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 173,784  194,076  144,855  222,510  197,428 
Liabilities of properties held for sale 69,808  30,278  422  1,283  7,919 
Operating lease liabilities 166,231  203,678  224,117  224,499  229,925 
Financing lease liabilities 72,654  73,019  72,585  72,346  71,887 
Other liabilities 146,618  158,704  174,830  161,640  180,283 
Total liabilities 5,114,801  5,354,146  5,349,427  5,345,049  5,645,238 
      
Redeemable non-controlling interests 4,332  4,332  4,627  4,778  3,875 
      
Stockholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 3,516  3,516  3,510  3,505  3,558 
Additional paid-in capital 9,134,486  9,129,338  9,121,269  9,118,229  9,198,004 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,461) (9,185) (7,206) (1,168) (16,963)
Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 113,847  171,585  329,436  374,309  481,155 
Cumulative dividends (4,562,454) (4,477,940) (4,368,739) (4,260,014) (4,150,328)
Total stockholders' equity 4,682,934  4,817,314  5,078,270  5,234,861  5,515,426 
Non-controlling interest 57,580  59,780  63,945  66,235  80,046 
Total equity 4,740,514  4,877,094  5,142,215  5,301,096  5,595,472 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,859,647 $10,235,572 $10,496,269 $10,650,923 $11,244,585 
                
  1. 3Q 2025 Other assets, net includes $55.7 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on September 30, 2025 and was received by the Company on October 1, 2025.
Consolidated Statements of Income
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA


      
 3Q 20252Q 20251Q 20254Q 20243Q 2024
Revenues     
Rental income$287,399 $287,070 $288,857 $300,065 $306,499 
Interest income 3,480  3,449  3,731  4,076  3,904 
Other operating 6,886  6,983  6,389  5,625  5,020 
  297,765  297,502  298,977  309,766  315,423 
Expenses     
Property operating 113,456  109,924  114,963  114,415  120,232 
General and administrative 21,771  23,482  13,530  34,208  20,124 
Normalizing items 1 (12,046) (10,302) (502) (22,991) (6,861)
Normalized general and administrative 9,725  13,180  13,028  11,217  13,263 
Transaction costs 125  593  1,011  1,577  719 
Depreciation and amortization 137,841  147,749  150,969  160,330  163,226 
  273,193  281,748  280,473  310,530  304,301 
Other income (expense)     
Interest expense before merger-related fair value (41,927) (42,766) (44,366) (47,951) (50,465)
Merger-related fair value adjustment (10,715) (10,580) (10,446) (10,314) (10,184)
Interest expense (52,642) (53,346) (54,812) (58,265) (60,649)
Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets 76,771  20,004  2,904  32,082  39,310 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (286)     (237)  
Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves (104,362) (142,348) (12,081) (81,098) (84,394)
Impairment of goodwill          
Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 287  158  1  224  208 
Interest and other income (expense), net (2,884) (366) 95  (154) (132)
  (83,116) (175,898) (63,893) (107,448) (105,657)
Net loss$(58,544)$(160,144)$(45,389)$(108,212)$(94,535)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 806  2,293  516  1,366  1,512 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(57,738)$(157,851)$(44,873)$(106,846)$(93,023)
      
      
Basic earnings per common share$(0.17)$(0.45)$(0.13)$(0.31)$(0.26)
Diluted earnings per common share$(0.17)$(0.45)$(0.13)$(0.31)$(0.26)
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 349,964  349,628  349,539  351,560  358,960 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2 349,964  349,628  349,539  351,560  358,960 
  1. Normalizing items primarily include restructuring, severance-related costs and non-routine advisory fees associated with shareholder engagement.
  2. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 4,253,989 units were not included.

Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD 1,2,3
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA


      
 3Q 20252Q 20251Q 20254Q 20243Q 2024
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(57,738)$(157,851)$(44,873)$(106,846)$(93,023)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share 3$0.17 $(0.45)$(0.13)$(0.31)$(0.26)
      
Gain on sales of real estate assets (76,771) (20,004) (2,904) (32,082) (39,148)
Impairments of real estate assets 104,362  140,877  10,145  75,423  37,632 
Real estate depreciation and amortization 143,187  152,936  155,288  164,656  167,821 
Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units (806) (2,293) (599) (1,422) (1,372)
Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 6,688  6,706  6,717  5,913  5,378 
FFO adjustments$176,660 $278,222 $168,647 $212,488 $170,311 
FFO adjustments per common share - diluted$0.50 $0.79 $0.48 $0.60 $0.47 
FFO$118,922 $120,371 $123,774 $105,642 $77,288 
FFO per common share - diluted$0.34 $0.34 $0.35 $0.30 $0.21 
      
Transaction costs 125  593  1,011  1,577  719 
Lease intangible amortization (203) (222) (228) (2,348) (10)
Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received 9  478  77  306  306 
Debt financing costs 4 3,493      237   
Restructuring and severance-related charges 12,046  10,302  502  22,991  6,861 
Credit losses and gains (losses) on other assets, net 5   1,471  1,936  4,582  46,600 
Merger-related fair value adjustment 10,715  10,580  10,446  10,314  10,184 
Unconsolidated JV normalizing items 6 233  163  204  113  101 
Normalized FFO adjustments$26,418 $23,365 $13,948 $37,772 $64,761 
Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted$0.07 $0.07 $0.04 $0.11 $0.18 
Normalized FFO$145,340 $143,736 $137,722 $143,414 $142,049 
Normalized FFO per common share - diluted$0.41 $0.41 $0.39 $0.40 $0.39 
      
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 114  207  222  404  276 
Non-cash interest amortization, net 7 1,384  1,130  1,217  1,239  1,319 
Rent reserves, net 146  130  94  (369) (27)
Straight-line rent income, net (5,899) (7,045) (6,844) (7,051) (5,771)
Stock-based compensation 3,386  3,887  3,028  3,028  4,064 
Unconsolidated JV non-cash items 8 (463) (356) (253) (277) (376)
Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items$144,008 $141,689 $135,186 $140,388 $141,534 
2nd generation TI (9,398) (12,036) (14,885) (20,003) (16,951)
Leasing commissions paid (7,438) (5,187) (11,394) (11,957) (10,266)
Building capital (10,319) (9,112) (6,687) (8,347) (7,389)
Total maintenance capex$(27,155)$(26,335)$(32,966)$(40,307)$(34,606)
FAD$116,853 $115,354 $102,220 $100,081 $106,928 
Quarterly dividends and OP distributions$85,536 $110,486 $109,840 $110,808 $113,770 
FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted 8 354,690  354,078  353,522  355,874  363,370 
  1. Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.”
  2. FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.
  3. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.
  4. Includes loss on debt extinguishment, loss on derivatives, and legal fees related to the amended credit facility.
  5. Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and transaction costs.
  6. Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization.
  7. Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures.
  8. The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 472,119 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Also includes the diluted impact of 4,253,989 OP units outstanding.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED
 

Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income plus interest from financing receivables less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, financing receivable amortization, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.

The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction through the application of additional resources, including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for five full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool five full quarters after substantial completion.


