Healthcare Realty Trust Releases Seventh Corporate Responsibility Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today released its seventh annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the Company’s 2024 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report outlines the Company’s progress toward its stated key performance indicators, environmental performance, and disclosures that align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Healthcare Realty’s 2024 ESG achievements include:

Awarded GRESB’s 2 Green Star rating, earning a score of 76 on its 2024 GRESB assessment, ranking second in its peer group

For the fifth consecutive year, received GRESB’s Public Disclosure rating of “A,” for transparency in public reporting on sustainability practices

Decreased year-over-year energy consumption by 6.4%, water consumption by 2.8% and Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 10%

Expanded reporting to include Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions for downstream leased assets and waste

Achieved 22 new green building certifications, increasing the total to 6.3 million square feet



“I’m pleased with our progress on our sustainability initiatives. This year’s work towards achieving our long-term environmental targets demonstrates our commitment to reducing energy consumption. Employees are leaning into our revised company values, and we continue our work as good stewards in the communities in which we own property. We are well-positioned to create long-term value for shareholders, tenants, and employees,” said Pete Scott, Healthcare Realty’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Healthcare Realty’s 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report includes data for properties over which the Company held operational control and authority to exercise investment decisions during the reporting year. The report and additional information about the Company’s corporate responsibility performance and policies can be found on its website at www.healthcarerealty.com/sustainability.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes over 600 properties totaling 36 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

