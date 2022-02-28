OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI), the holding company for Stockmens Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First Bancshares, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



First Bancshares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FBSI.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are thrilled to advance the company to trading on OTCQX, as it will enhance the ability of our shareholders and employees to invest in the company, and further, for our stakeholders to obtain accurate and timely information about the company” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert M. Alexander. “Our shareholders deserve to know about our successes and we have a story worth telling. Trading on OTCQX allows us to provide that information while also sharing our strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value and information going forward.”

Hovde Group acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About First Bancshares, Inc.

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado and a full service branch in Akron, Colorado, nine full service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and a full service office in Bartley, Nebraska.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com