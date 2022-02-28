Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 28 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Valo
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kai Valo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10591/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 120 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 113 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(5): Volume: 1625 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 323 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 1684 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(13): Volume: 31 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(14): Volume: 900 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(15): Volume: 749 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(16): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(17): Volume: 364 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(18): Volume: 405 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(19): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(20): Volume: 78 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(21): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(22): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(23): Volume: 854 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(23): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 6.8278 EUR
Scanfil plc
For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com
Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.
Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com
