Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinar

On 28 February 2022, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Head of IR Marju Zirel presented the results of the Group for 2021 Q4 and 12 months.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinar can be followed up here and the presentation is available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .