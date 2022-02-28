ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-Feb-22
|57,829
|€557.81
|€32,257,565.58
|22-Feb-22
|57,839
|€557.72
|€32,258,019.14
|23-Feb-22
|56,331
|€572.65
|€32,258,189.37
|24-Feb-22
|87,000
|€537.17
|€46,733,781.30
|25-Feb-22
|54,890
|€580.42
|€31,859,100.11
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
