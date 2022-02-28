ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
21-Feb-2257,829€557.81€32,257,565.58
22-Feb-2257,839€557.72€32,258,019.14
23-Feb-2256,331€572.65€32,258,189.37
24-Feb-2287,000€537.17€46,733,781.30
25-Feb-2254,890€580.42€31,859,100.11

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

