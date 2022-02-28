The Future of Meiwu Technology Offline Experience Store

Shenzhen, China, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (Fka: Wunong Net Technology Company Limited) (“Meiwu”), (NASDAQ: WNW), is pleased to announce that in January 2022, Meiwu has officially entered into the offline experience store market and plans to complete its online and offline closed-loop retail ecology under the sharing mode of the front-end social sharing & membership system and the back-end direct purchase & direct supply.



In January 2022, during a 9-day annual promotion, the amount of sales of Meiwu reached 1.5 times that of the same promotion period last year, and the amount of the order doubled. The empowerment of offline experience stores is indispensable for realizing such achievements.

The annual promotion of Meiwu in the past two years has become an online and offline joint promotion. During the promotion period this year, more than 50 experience stores participated and we provided more than 1,000 kinds of goods in more than 10 cities across the country with the strong support of 0.6 million registered members.

Due to the great responses from the customers of Meiwu’s offline experience stores, Meiwu’s online retail stores also witnessed increased interests from its customers.Meiwu’s offline experience store enables its online retail to change from simple online sales to more flexible and effective services. Furthermore, the experience store helps optimize the category structure and selection, and guide the preparation and marketing of online stores, reducing the shortage rate, improving the turnover rate and the movable sales, which in return helps reach and meet its customers’ needs at a deeper level.

In the next two years, Meiwu expects to develop more than 300 offline experience stores and expects to increase the operating revenue by 200% and the profit by 100%. Xinliang Zhang, CEO of the Company, commented: “The employees of Meiwu are doing a good job in the experience store with a solid attitude and making great strides to welcome Meiwu Technology in the future!”

About Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018, and conduct our business in China through our subsidiaries and variable interest entity, Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Currently we conduct our business through our online retail store on the website www.wnw108.com. Optimizing the Website and real-time data, we are able to respond to and match supply with demand for food products in keeping with consumer trends.

