American Kidney Fund Celebrates Individuals’ ‘Kidney Moments’ During Kidney Month

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is Kidney Month, and the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is inviting members of the kidney community to join the celebration by sharing their “kidney moments.” The fight against kidney disease can be long and challenging, so AKF is honoring the moments when people became empowered in their kidney journey to take charge of their health and make a positive impact on the kidney community. By showcasing stories of personal victories, AKF is driving awareness of kidney disease, inspiring those who are at risk for the disease to prevent it, and educating those who already have it on how to slow the disease’s progression and become an active advocate in their health.

At AKF’s Kidney Month hub, KidneyFund.org/kidney-month, visitors can view kidney moment stories and learn ways to get involved:

Inspire – Share a kidney moment with AKF, encourage a child with kidney disease to participate in AKF’s annual Calendar Kids Art Contest or take AKF’s pledge to fight kidney disease

Activate – Become an AKF Ambassador, Kidney Health Coach or donor

Educate – Download and share AKF’s educational resources with family and friends, and learn healthy living tips for preventing or managing kidney disease

Donate – Make a donation to support the kidney community and honor a loved one

“Kidney disease touches countless lives. It is the fastest growing noncommunicable disease in the country, currently affecting 37 million Americans, including nearly 810,000 who are living with kidney failure,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “In sharing kidney moments from our community, AKF is shining a light on the people who drive our work every day, showing why we are fighting on all fronts on their behalf, just as we have done since our founding in 1971.”

Kidney disease is a life-altering chronic condition that imposes enormous physical, emotional and financial burdens on patients. It is a silent killer, with no symptoms in the early stages; 9 in 10 people with early kidney disease do not know they have it or that they should be taking measures to slow down the progression to kidney failure. Once someone has reached kidney failure, they require dialysis or a kidney transplant to live.

“Whether you use Kidney Month as an opportunity to share life-defining moments, such as deciding to become a living kidney donor or choosing to pursue a career as a renal health professional, or to share the moment you took the necessary steps to avoid kidney failure, you are making an impact. Every kidney moment helps pave the way for even more milestones—the transplants, graduations, birthdays, marriages and other life events people have been able to celebrate in the face of kidney disease,” said Burton.

AKF recognizes and appreciates its 2022 Kidney Month sponsors, including Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and Sanofi.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.