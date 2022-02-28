Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 28/02/2022

English Lithuanian

On the 28 of February 2022 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Approval of the new edition of the Company Regulations. Resolution: To approve new edition of the Company Regulations. To authorize general manger Jonas Krutinis to sign the new edition of Vilniaus baldai AB Regulations (attached).

Agenda item #2: Approval of real estate sales transactions that are not included to the ordinary economic activity of Vilniaus Baldai AB. Resolution:

1. To approve the sale of the following real estate owned by Vilniaus Baldai AB (hereinafter collectively referred to as the Property) by the shareholder of Vilniaus Baldai AB, which owns 87.67 per cent. of all shares of the Company Vilniaus Baldai AB, - to the subsidiary of Invalda Privatus Kapitalas AB - UAB Panerių konversija (code 305993224), for a price of not less than EUR 10,000,000:

1.1. non-residential premises - industrial premises, unique no. 1097-3018-6059: 0001, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset1;

1.2. non-residential premises - warehouse premises, unique no. 1097-3018-6074: 0002, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178C-102, hereinafter referred to as Asset2;

1.3. non-residential premises - industrial premises, unique no. 1097-3018-6059: 0002, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset3;

1.4. non-residential premises - industrial premises, unique no. 1097-3018-6059: 0003, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset4;

1.5. non-residential premises - warehouse premises, unique no. 1097-3018-6074: 0012, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178C-103, hereinafter referred to as Asset5;

1.6. non-residential premises - warehouse premises, unique no. 1097-3018-6074: 0013, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178C-101, hereinafter referred to as Asset6;

1.7. non-residential premises - warehouse, unique no. 1097-3018-6074: 0015, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178C-104, hereinafter referred to as Asset7;

1.8. building - warehouse, unique no. 1097-3018-6148, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset8;

1.9. building - warehouse, unique no. 1097-3018-6159, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset9;

1.10. building - warehouse, unique no. 1097-3018-6180, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset10;

1.11. building - warehouse, unique no. 1097-3018-6191, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset11;

1.12. building - industrial building, unique no. 1097-3018-6080, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset12;

1.13. building - air purification building, unique no. 1097-3018-6091, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset13;

1.14. building - warehouse, unique no. 1097-3018-6104, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset14;

1.15. building - timber exchange, unique no. 1097-3018-6162, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, hereinafter referred to as Asset15;

1.16. other engineering structures - yard structures, unique no. 1097-3018-6176, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178A, hereinafter referred to as Asset16;

1.17. engineering networks - heating routes (length 245.0 m.), unique No. 1099-9018-5012, located in Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178, hereinafter referred to as Assets17.

2. Lease rights are transferred together with the Property for the price of 1 euro:

2.1. plot of land, unique no. 4400-2372-0430, cadastral number and name of cadastral area: 0101/0069: 224 Vilnius c. k.v, total area: 6.9377 ha, address: Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178B, which contains a building (unique No. 1097-3018-6059), which contains Asset1, Asset3 and Asset4, and Asset8, Asset9, Asset10, Asset11, Asset12, Asset13, Asset14, Asset15 and Asset16, which was incorporated by Vilniaus Baldai AB owned and used on September 7, 2001 State Land Lease Agreement No. 326 N01 / 2001-24763 (as amended and supplemented), leasehold right;

2.2. plot of land, unique no. 4400-2372-0974, cadastral number and name of the cadastral area: 0101/0069: 225 Vilnius c. k.v, total area: 0.7149 ha, address: Vilnius, Savanorių ave. 178C, which contains a building (unique No. 1097-3018-6074), which contains Asset2, Asset5, Asset6 and Asset7, which is owned by Vilniaus Baldai AB and which is used on 18/10/2013 State Land Lease Agreement No. 49SŽN- (14.49.57.) - 460 (with all its subsequent amendments and additions), the right to lease

Agenda item #3: Approval of real estate rent transactions that are not included to the ordinary economic activity of Vilniaus Baldai AB. Resolution: to approve after real estate sale transaction to UAB „Panerių konversija“, to rent Asset1, Asset2, Asset3, Asset4, Asset5, Asset6, Asset7, Asset8, Asset9, Asset10, Asset11, Asset12, Asset13 and Asset14 from UAB Panerių konversija (code 305993224) - subsidiary of Invalda privatus kapitalas AB which owns 87.67 percent all shares of Vilniaus Baldai AB, on the basis of which Vilniaus baldai AB will rent the Assets 1 - 14 for 60 months period and maximum of 6 euros per 1 sq.m. per month price.

According to VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audit committee for the date of the decision it is not reasonable to assume that the planned real estate sale and lease transactions are concluded under non-market conditions or are unfair to VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and its shareholders who are not party to the deals point of view. The company’s shareholders are entitled to familiarize with the opinion of the audit committee in accordance with the procedure established under the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

Attachment