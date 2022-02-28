Progyny, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Issues Guidance for 2022, Reflecting 50% Revenue Growth at Midpoint of the Range

Reports Full Year Revenue of $500.6 Million, Reflecting 45% Growth

Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $127.6 Million, Reflecting 27% Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 (“the fourth quarter of 2021” and “the full year”, respectively) as compared to the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 (“the fourth quarter of 2020” and “the prior year period”, respectively).

“While member utilization for October and November was strong and consistent with our expectations, the emergence and rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant affected activity in December and January,” said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny. “As the effects of the Omicron wave began to subside, we saw our members return to care at more typical levels starting in February, demonstrating yet again the continued resilience of fertility patients in their pursuit of care, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

“Even with the continuing effects of the pandemic marginally affecting the business, 2021 was an exceptional year for Progyny. We reached record levels of revenue and profitability, maintained our near 100% retention of existing clients, and concluded our most successful selling season ever, adding the largest number of new clients and covered lives in our history. As we enter 2022 on the heels of this momentum, we believe we are in our strongest ever competitive standing and are well positioned to continue to lead the market as the provider of choice in fertility as companies increasingly recognize the importance of providing a comprehensive fertility benefit to their workforce.”

“In the fourth quarter, revenue grew 27% and our gross margin, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, increased meaningfully, even as we invested to expand the functions and resources that were needed to support the onboarding of our largest-ever cohort of new members in early 2022,” said Mark Livingston, Progyny’s Chief Financial Officer. “For the full year, our Adjusted EBITDA margins in 2021 widened by 410 basis points and our Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue increased to 22.4%, highlighting our high rate of margin capture on new revenue, even when considering the impact of the pandemic.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue $127,553 $100,301 $500,621 $344,858 Gross Profit $25,115 $20,666 $112,135 $70,059 Gross Margin 19.7% 20.6% 22.4% 20.3% Gross Margin excl. stock-based compensation expense1 23.4% 21.7% 24.2% 21.2% Net Income $15,080 $39,0722 $65,769 $46,4592 Net Income per Diluted Share3 $0.15 $0.392 $0.66 $0.472 Adjusted EBITDA4 $15,136 $11,870 $67,347 $32,393 Adjusted EBITDA Margin4 11.9% 11.8% 13.5% 9.4%

See Annex A of this release for a reconciliation of gross margin excluding stock-based compensation expense to gross margin, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods presented. Net income for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 reflects the previously disclosed impact of a $37,971 benefit, or $0.38 per diluted share, for income taxes in connection with the release of the company’s valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Net income per diluted share reflects weighted-average shares outstanding as adjusted for potential dilutive securities, including options and warrants to purchase common stock, as well as restricted stock units. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Please see Annex A of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods presented. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Financial Highlights

4 th Quarter

Revenue was $127.6 million, a 27% increase as compared to the $100.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of the increase in our number of clients and covered lives.

Fertility benefit services revenue was $89.2 million, a 19% increase from the $74.7 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pharmacy benefit services revenue was $38.4 million, a 50% increase as compared to the $25.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $25.1 million, an increase of 22% from the $20.7 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the higher revenue. Gross margin was 19.7%, a decrease of 90 basis points from the prior year period primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by operating efficiencies realized in the delivery of our care management services. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense in both periods, gross margin increased 170 basis points.

Net income was $15.1 million, or $0.15 income per diluted share, a decrease of $24.0 million as compared to the net income of $39.1 million, or $0.39 income per diluted share, reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a lower benefit for income taxes, as the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a $38.0 million tax benefit in connection with the release of the company’s valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, as well as higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by operating efficiencies realized on our higher revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.1 million, a 28% increase from the $11.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the operating efficiencies realized on our higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.9%, an increase of 10 basis points from the 11.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Please refer to Annex A for a reconciliation of gross margin excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense to gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Full Year

Revenue was $500.6 million, a 45% increase as compared to the $344.9 million reported in the prior year period, primarily as a result of the increase in our number of clients and covered lives.

Fertility benefit services revenue was $355.6 million, a 40% increase from the $253.6 million reported in the prior year period.

Pharmacy benefit services revenue was $145.0 million, a 59% increase as compared to the $91.3 million reported in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $112.1 million, an increase of 60% from the $70.1 million reported in the prior year period, primarily due to the higher revenue. Gross margin was 22.4%, an increase of 210 basis points from the prior year period, due to the net impact of renewals with our providers and pharmacy program partners, as well as operating efficiencies realized in the delivery of our care management services as we continue to grow. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense in both periods, gross margins increased 300 basis points.

Net income was $65.8 million, or $0.66 income per diluted share, an increase of $19.3 million as compared to the net income of $46.5 million, or $0.47 income per diluted share, reported in the prior year period. The higher net income was due primarily to operating efficiencies realized throughout the business on our higher revenues, partially offset by a lower benefit for income taxes as 2020 reflected a tax benefit in connection with the release of the company’s valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA was $67.3 million, an increase of $35.0 million from the $32.4 million reported in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5%, an increase of 410 basis points from the 9.4% margin in the prior year period. The increase in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reflect the operating efficiencies realized on our higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue in 2021 was 22.4%.

Please refer to Annex A for a reconciliation of gross margin excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense to gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, as well as the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $26.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $36.2 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the previously disclosed revisions in the arrangements with pharmacy partners, which changed the timing of the payments we receive, and other timing items in each period. Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $6.5 million in the prior year period. The improvement was due primarily to the higher profitability, as well as the timing of billing and collections on quarterly cash flows.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

As of December 31, 2021, the company had total working capital of approximately $159.7 million and no debt. This included cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $119.4 million, reflecting an increase of $5.1 million from the balances as of September 30, 2021.

Key Metrics

The company had 191 clients as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 135 clients as of December 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ART Cycles* 7,623 5,719 28,413 19,003 Utilization – All Members** 0.52% 0.50% 1.30% 1.16% Utilization – Female Only** 0.46% 0.45% 1.07% 0.97% Average Members 2,899,000 2,305,000 2,812,000 2,191,000





* Represents the number of ART cycles performed, including IVF with a fresh embryo transfer, IVF freeze all cycles/embryo banking, frozen embryo transfers, and egg freezing. ** Represents the member utilization rate for all services, including, but not limited to, ART cycles, initial consultations, IUIs, and genetic testing. The utilization rate for all members includes all unique members (female and male) who utilize the benefit during that period, while the utilization rate for female only includes only unique females who utilize the benefit during that period. For purposes of calculating utilization rates in any given period, the results reflect the number of unique members utilizing the benefit for that period. Individual periods cannot be combined as member treatments may span multiple periods.

Financial Outlook

“Coming off of a record sales season, we are excited for the year ahead, after successfully launching with the largest number of new clients and new covered lives in our history,” said Mr. Anevski. “We believe that Progyny is in its best-ever competitive position, and all of the macro trends that have been fueling our rapid growth remain intact. Our focus has always been to continue to build and enhance our business so that we are capable of achieving sustained, long-term success. We are achieving this through the platform that we have built, which has enabled us to continue our high rate of client retention as well as accelerate our new client additions each year. We are cautiously optimistic that the pandemic may be coming to an end, and the world hopefully will be returning to a more normal state. At this point, every indicator we monitor supports that we will have another successful selling season, driven by our superior solution, our delivery of the highest levels of service, and our industry-leading clinical outcomes.

We are pleased to announce our guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2022, which reflects both significant ongoing topline growth of 50% at the midpoint of the range for 2022, as well as the continued expansion of our margins.”

Full Year 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be $730.0 million to $775.0 million, reflecting growth of 46% to 55% Net (loss) income is projected to be $(1.4) million to $7.0 million, or $(0.01) to $0.07 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 105 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $110.0 million to $122.0 million



First Quarter of 2022 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be $165.0 million to $170.0 million, reflecting growth of 35% to 39% Net loss is projected to be $(2.1) million to $(1.4) million, or $(0.02) to $(0.01) per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 102 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $23.5 million to $24.5 million



Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Please see Annex A of this release for a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP for the period presented.





Conference Call Information

PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2021

2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,413 $ 70,305 Marketable Securities 28,005 38,994 Accounts receivable, net of $17,379 and $9,502 of allowances at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 134,557 75,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,564 5,259 Total current assets 258,539 190,222 Property and equipment, net 5,027 3,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,805 8,668 Goodwill 11,880 11,880 Intangible assets, net 599 1,213 Deferred tax assets 71,274 37,971 Other noncurrent assets 2,941 573 Total assets $ 358,065 $ 253,927 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,399 $ 43,514 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,425 34,272 Total current liabilities 98,824 77,786 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 7,419 8,318 Other noncurrent liabilities — 876 Total liabilities 106,243 86,980 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 91,088,781 and 87,054,329 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 255,339 236,139 Treasury stock, at cost, $0.0001 par value; 615,980 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (1,009 ) (1,009 ) Accumulated deficit (2,424 ) (68,193 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (93 ) 1 Total stockholders’ equity 251,822 166,947 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 358,065 $ 253,927



PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021

2020 Revenue $ 127,553 $ 100,301 $ 500,621 $ 344,858 Cost of services 102,438 79,635 388,486 274,799 Gross profit 25,115 20,666 112,135 70,059 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,696 4,776 20,179 15,006 General and administrative 17,607 14,729 59,616 46,705 Total operating expenses 25,303 19,505 79,795 61,711 Income (loss) from operations (188 ) 1,161 32,340 8,348 Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (293 ) 32 (366 ) 210 Interest income (expense), net 83 (17 ) 461 121 Total other income (expense), net (210 ) 15 95 331 Income (loss) before income taxes (398 ) 1,176 32,435 8,679 Benefit for income taxes 15,478 37,896 33,334 37,780 Net income $ 15,080 $ 39,072 $ 65,769 $ 46,459 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.74 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.39 $ 0.66 $ 0.47 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 90,537,077 86,514,619 89,105,562 85,722,670 Diluted 100,321,297 99,021,233 100,358,047 99,055,526



PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 65,769 $ 46,459 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred tax benefit (33,303 ) (37,971 ) Non-cash interest expense 38 75 Depreciation and amortization 1,301 1,906 Stock-based compensation expense 33,706 12,821 Bad debt expense 9,783 5,562 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (68,676 ) (35,336 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 675 (326 ) Accounts payable 17,840 25,008 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,184 17,400 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (3,280 ) 605 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,037 36,203 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,129 ) (1,037 ) Purchase of marketable securities (111,477 ) (103,964 ) Sale of marketable securities 122,372 64,970 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,766 (40,031 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of initial public offering costs — (892 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,924 2,329 Payment of employee taxes related to equity awards (17,966 ) (8,930 ) Proceeds from contributions to employee stock purchase plan 1,347 1,244 Net cash used in financing activities (13,695 ) (6,249 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,108 (10,077 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 70,305 80,382 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 91,413 $ 70,305 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 97 $ — SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions of property and equipment, net included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 204 $ 24



ANNEX A

PROGYNY, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Costs of Services, Gross Margin and Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of cost of services, gross profit, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses to each of these measures excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 102,438 $ (4,685 ) $ 97,753 $ 388,486 $ (8,969 ) $ 379,517 Gross profit $ 25,115 $ 4,685 $ 29,800 $ 112,135 $ 8,969 $ 121,104 Sales and marketing $ 7,696 $ (3,066 ) $ 4,630 $ 20,179 $ (5,462 ) $ 14,717 General and administrative $ 17,607 $ (7,257 ) $ 10,350 $ 59,616 $ (19,275 ) $ 40,341 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 19.7 % 3.7 % 23.4 % 22.4 % 1.8 % 24.2 % Sales and marketing 6.0 % (2.4 )% 3.6 % 4.0 % (1.1 )% 2.9 % General and administrative 13.8 % (5.7 )% 8.1 % 11.9 % (3.8 )% 8.1 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 79,635 $ (1,086 ) $ 78,549 $ 274,799 $ (3,056 ) $ 271,743 Gross profit $ 20,666 $ 1,086 $ 21,752 $ 70,059 $ 3,056 $ 73,115 Sales and marketing $ 4,776 $ (591 ) $ 4,185 $ 15,006 $ (2,066 ) $ 12,940 General and administrative $ 14,729 $ (2,483 ) $ 12,246 $ 46,705 $ (7,699 ) $ 39,006 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 20.6 % 1.1 % 21.7 % 20.3 % 0.9 % 21.2 % Sales and marketing 4.8 % (0.6 )% 4.2 % 4.4 % (0.6 )% 3.8 % General and administrative 14.7 % (2.5 )% 12.2 % 13.5 % (2.2 )% 11.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Incremental Revenue Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income $ 15,080 $ 39,072 $ 65,769 $ 46,459 Add: Depreciation and amortization 316 463 1,301 1,906 Stock‑based compensation expense 15,008 4,160 33,706 12,821 Other (income) expense, net 293 (32 ) 366 (210 ) Interest (income) expense, net (83 ) 17 (461 ) (121 ) Benefit for income taxes (15,478 ) (37,896 ) (33,334 ) (37,780 ) Settlement cost and legal fees associated with a vendor arbitration(a) — 6,086 — 9,318 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,136 $ 11,870 $ 67,347 $ 32,393 Revenue $ 127,553 $ 100,301 $ 500,621 $ 344,858 Incremental revenue vs. 2020 155,763 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA vs. 2020 34,954 Incremental Adj. EBITDA margin on incremental revenue 22.4 %





(a) We engaged in other activities and transactions that can impact our net income. In recent periods, these other items included, but were not limited to, legal fees related to an arbitration resulting from our termination of an agreement with a specialty pharmacy vendor and its settlement in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 and Year Ending December 31, 2022



Three Months Ending

March 31, 2022 Year Ending

December 31, 2022 Low High Low High Revenue $ 165,000 $ 170,000 $ 730,000 $ 775,000 Net (Loss) Income $ (2,100 ) $ (1,400 ) $ (1,400 ) $ 7,000 Add: Depreciation and amortization 400 400 1,700 1,700 Stock-based compensation expense 26,000 26,000 110,000 110,000 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (800 ) (500 ) (300 ) 3,300 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 23,500 $ 24,500 $ 110,000 $ 122,000

* All of the numbers in the table above reflect our future outlook as of the date hereof. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA ranges do not reflect any estimate for other potential activities and transactions, nor do they contemplate any discrete income tax items, including the income tax impact related to equity compensation activity.