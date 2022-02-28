Montauk Renewables Schedules Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.



Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 934-1693 International dial-in number: (929) 517-0391 Conference ID: 1347066

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.



The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 23, 2022, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 1347066

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation, and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

Company Contact:

John Ciroli

Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

investors@montaukenergy.com

(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

MNTK@GatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860