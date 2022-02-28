(VRRM) News: Why did Verra Mobility Stock Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Verra Mobility Corporation ("Verra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRRM), any of its executive officers, or others violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On or around February 28, 2021, Verra Mobility Corporation (the "Company") determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded by generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of the fiscal year 2021.

Following this report, the price of Verra shares was down over 7.6% in intraday trading on February 28, 2022.

Disclaimer: At this time, Johnson Fistel has not concluded whether any violations of law may have occurred or whether investors have valid legal claims for recovery of their losses.

