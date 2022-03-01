Campaign by YMCA of Northern Alberta helps spread joy and spark change during month of March

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community looks a little different today than it did before the global pandemic changed how we are able to work, gather and participate in our society. Those changes have shaken the foundations of our community, and people are looking for support now more than ever.



During the month of March, YMCA of Northern Alberta is running an ambitious campaign to help them be the ones to stand strong in the face of adversity and be there when communities really need them — now and in the future. March is YMCA Month of Giving, where the nonprofit aims to raise $150,000 to go towards offering children, individuals and families the opportunities they need stay healthy, connected and thriving.

“What we’ve seen in our community and heard from the people we’ve positively impacted is that people in our community need the Y,” says YMCA of Northern Alberta CEO Nick Parkinson. “And the Y relies on donations from generous, kind-hearted people who place an importance on helping their neighbours get healthy, find support and succeed in all areas of life.”

If you want a hand in building a community where everyone can thrive, donate to YMCA of Northern Alberta during the Month of Giving, and spread the word to spread the joy to everyone in your life.

Visit northernalberta.ymca.ca/monthofgiving to learn more about the YMCA and to give your gift to your community now.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important housing and community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.