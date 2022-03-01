Pax8 set to launch latest report ‘The Transformation Imperative’ at Mobile World Congress 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, has released its latest report that investigates the evolving business IT needs across the globe. The report initiates discussions surrounding the changing tech landscape, the role of digital transformation (DX), and how this affects business regarding investment opportunities, taking a crucial step into a buyer's purchasing journey and analysing the visible trends.



More than 400 senior leaders of SMB organisations were surveyed to find out where they were in their transformation journey and break down the technology transformation afoot, how new technologies for businesses are at the forefront of industry innovation, and how at the heart of all of this is digital transformation. Leveraging emerging technologies such as cloud, advanced analytics, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G mobile communications, and more, the digital transformers find themselves a step ahead of less tech-savvy competitors.

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed (63%) said that their main objective for implementing digital transformation is to help them adapt to change. In addition, what’s abundantly evident are the bright, near-term prospects for both sellers and integrators of transformation technologies. 84% of the SMB decision-makers stated that they plan to buy more IT solutions related to their DX initiatives. Regarding the importance of DX strategies, roughly half (52%) report the pandemic as the impetus for digital transformation strategies that weren't considered before 2020. In addition, three-quarters of SMB leaders surveyed noted cloud computing (75%) as a priority when investing in digital transformation, followed by 5G Networks (41%).

“While digital transformation is demonstrating its effectiveness with early organisational and financial benefits, it’s worth noting that transformation is in many ways being judged while it’s still being run,” said Robert Belgrave, CEO at Pax8 EMEA. “At a macro level, it’s easy to see transformation as a powerful disruptive force. However, viewing DTX from the perspective of the individual SMBs wending their way through the technology metamorphosis offers much more nuance and visibility into the experiences, goals, and aspirations of business users on the transformation journey.”

Click the link to register to The Transformation Imperative: Evolving Customer IT Needs webinar here to receive the full research report and findings.

