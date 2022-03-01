GBT Developing a Proprietary Cryptographic Technology – Designed to Secure a Long-Range Radio Communication System

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is developing a proprietary cryptographic technology to secure its long range radio system, which has been assigned an internal project code name of Infinia. The Infinia System design contemplates communication through ionospheric propagation environment with the goal of reaching long distances, creating a private, secured radio frequency (RF) network.



The main aim of the application-specific, cybersecurity technology is to create secured level communications with the goal of serving military and governmental applications. The Infinia System is being developed with the goal of using a few types of encryptions/decryptions techniques, including authentication/authorization measures to ensure robust wireless network protection. The technology’s AI algorithms will automatically apply the best encryption/decryption technique according to application type, weather/terrain conditions and priorities. The Infinia System contemplates the incorporation of a deep learning module that will periodically change the exchanged keys to prevent a network interception, maintaining data integrity and real-time error correction. The techniques include implementation of symmetric and asymmetric encryption methodologies according to the network’s characteristics and nature. When fully implemented, it is believed that the system’s main advantage will be its analytics-based reasoning capabilities to elect the best cryptographic method to ensure robust security.

When fully developed, GBT intends to target the Infinia System for use by civil and military long range communication applications including, among them emergency response, remote telemedicine and worldwide rescue. GBT intends to file a comprehensive non-provisional patent for the system during the next few months.

"We are now working on proprietary data protection and secured communication cryptographic methodologies. Wireless systems suffer from serious security vulnerabilities especially when used in military and governmental applications. Data can be exposed to intruders’ attacks, theft and jamming. We believe our advanced cryptographic methods, upon development, will provide a cognitive cybersecurity system ensuring its reliability and security. The AI governed system is intended to make real time intelligent decisions regarding the use of symmetric or asymmetric encryption methods according to the application nature, weather and terrain conditions. For example, an emergency communication will be automatically using a symmetric encryption technique due to its high-speed response requirements with the goal of rushing rescue teams to the site. In case of an operation requiring confidentiality, an asymmetric encryption method will be used to ensure an extra level of security. As asymmetric encryption sacrifices speed due to key’s length. Accordingly, a symmetric encryption may be the right choice to enable faster response. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solution is being designed to include adaptive capabilities to address various communication perspectives. The system is targeting to manage the RF communication security dynamically and will quantify the network’s radio devices, identify unauthorized intruders and supervise encryption/decryption operations. We intend to incorporate a real time response that will be made in case of a security breach detection by isolating nodes, changing RF characteristics, encryption keys change and additional steps. We intend to incorporate a deep learning module that will continuously monitor Infinia’s communication channel characteristics ensuring vigorous security. A highly secured, reliable, global communication is the main aim for the Infinia System and a comprehensive cybersecurity technology is a must have, especially for military and governmental applications“ stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval (upon filing), the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

