Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 17, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on March 17, 2022.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on March 17, 2022.

Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, March 17, 2022

5 p.m. Eastern / 2 p.m. Pacific

Please dial (877) 313-2061 (US/CAN) or (470) 495-9537 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 7397803

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

shawn.milne@xometry.com