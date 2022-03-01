TestEquity Now Proudly Offers Four New RIGOL Power Solution Products

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, is announces the addition of four new products from RIGOL Power Solutions to its product offering.



TestEquity is a top distributor of test equipment, measurements tools, and production supplies for engineers. Its extensive portfolio includes many high-quality manufacturing partners and thousands of products in its product selection. Now added to this product selection are four new DP800 series power supplies from RIGOL Power Solutions. TestEquity currently offers other models in the successful DP800 family, and these new models expand the series to higher current applications.

“Electrical engineers recognize power supplies from RIGOL Power Solutions for their reliability and their innovative features. We’re excited to add the DP800 series power supplies to our catalog,” said Scott Cave, Director T&M Product Management.

RIGOL Technologies has become a global leader in the industry by providing some of the highest quality test and measurement instruments in the world. As one of the true innovators in the industry, RIGOL maintains its mission of “enabling technology exploration, empowering possibilities, and more,” said Chris Armstrong, RIGOL Technologies.

TestEquity’s experience in distributing test equipment will be beneficial in providing easy access to RIGOL’s quality power supplies. With many years in the testing and lab equipment supply industry, TestEquity is fully equipped to both distribute RIGOL power supplies and take on an advisory role for its customers, who are primarily electrical engineers, to ensure the ideal product is always available for the required application.

The RIGOL DP800 series power supplies will provide yet another quality option for the engineering teams that rely on TestEquity, joining the other RIGOL products in TestEquity’s catalog.

DP800 series power supplies from RIGOL are immediately available to order from TestEquity today. The available power supply models include:

DP813

DP813A

DP822

DP822A

For more information on these products, and to order, you can view the lineup of RIGOL DP800 power supplies along with other quality RIGOL products today.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About RIGOL Technologies

For over 20 years, RIGOL has been supporting scientists, engineers, and developers of electronic products by providing some of the highest-quality measurement instruments in the world at reasonable prices. RIGOL maintains a focus on quality, innovation, and above all strives to provide a premium user experience. The company develops its instruments with the sole purpose of meeting the specific needs of its customers. RIGOL products are designed for engineers, and the stringent technical and user-experience requirements of these engineers are the cornerstone of RIGOL’s product development process.

