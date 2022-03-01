Crown Point Announces CEO Leadership Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V: CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. (“Crown Point”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced that Brian Moss has retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective today. Dr. Moss will continue to serve as a director of Crown Point and will also act as a consultant to the Company. The Board of Directors has appointed Gabriel Obrador, a director of Crown Point, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



"On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank Brian for his dedicated service to Crown Point. I look forward to continuing to work with Brian as a fellow director and consultant," said Gordon Kettleson, Crown Point's Chairman. "Gabriel has served on the Company's Board of Directors for over seven years, has had primary responsibility for acquisitions and divestitures and other matters for Crown Point for several years, and has been active in the Argentine and worldwide oil and gas industry for over 35 years. Among other things, Gabriel has served as a senior manager with YPF S.A., the largest oil and gas company in Argentina. As a result, the Board of Directors is confident that Gabriel is well positioned to lead the Company going forward."

About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point’s exploration and development activities are focused in three producing basins in Argentina, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyo basins in the province of Mendoza.

