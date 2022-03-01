Illumio Closes Record Fiscal Year with 60+ Percent Revenue Growth on Surging Demand for Zero Trust Segmentation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced that it has closed a record fiscal year ending in January 2022 (FY’22) with over 60 percent worldwide revenue growth, further cementing its leadership of the Zero Trust Segmentation market. The company reported nearly 100 percent year-over-year growth in total bookings and added more than 140 new customers. 27 Illumio customers are now at over $1M ARR, and more than 15 of the Fortune 100 protect their data with Illumio.



Organizations are facing the most catastrophic breaches and ransomware attacks in history, despite record security spending that is expected to top $170 billion this year. Zero Trust Segmentation is in the early stages of mainstream market adoption as a proven security approach that stops breaches and ransomware from spreading into cyber disasters. The vast majority of organizations (91 percent) plan to implement segmentation strategies within the next 24 months, according to recent research from Enterprise Strategy Group.

Illumio’s recent business highlights also include:

“The cybersecurity industry is at a breaking point, but there is a lot of reason for hope despite the huge attacks and catastrophic breaches we witnessed last year,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “Demand for Zero Trust Segmentation is surging and mainstream adoption is underway because organizations are finally assuming breach, and Illumio has proven we can stop attacks from spreading. Our remarkable fiscal year is evidence of this market growth and also demonstrates the momentum behind a broader Zero Trust strategy. Thank you to our customers, partners, and team members for their support.”

“Illumio continues to grow at a remarkable rate,” said Anup Singh, CFO of Illumio. “Our product innovation has helped us to broaden and diversify our customer base, both in terms of size and industry, which has allowed us to grow rapidly, globally, and strategically. This year's momentum is a signal that our opportunity is uncapped as reducing risk and increasing cyber resilience remains a top priority for modern organizations.”

Also today, Illumio announced the appointment of Jennifer Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Jennifer is a seasoned CMO and category designer in the enterprise software and cybersecurity industry, most recently serving as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Amplitude, which went public via direct listing in September of 2021. Prior to Amplitude, Jennifer was CMO at Tenable and was instrumental in its 2018 initial public offering, as well as CMO at Tanium, a leader in cybersecurity and systems management.

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, prevents breaches from spreading into cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate breaches, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

Contact Information

Holly Pyper

comms-team@illumio.com

669.800.5000