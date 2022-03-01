Registration Opens for the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, D.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), the only industry association in the U.S. whose membership includes all specialty pharmacy stakeholders, opened registration for the NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo, to be held September 19-22, 2022, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

NASP members, industry thought leaders and health care veterans from around the country will come together once again to shape and change the future of specialty pharmacy and the patient journey.

“The NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo will offer everything that attendees have come to love and expect, as well as many new events, activities, and educational opportunities as we celebrate NASP’s 10th Anniversary. We are thrilled to welcome our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors to Orlando, Florida as we reconnect and challenge and inspire one another to Reimagine What’s Possible. We will focus on looking at our world differently – reimagining our teams, families, patients, business, the patient journey, and ourselves while appreciating who we are at our best and understanding the power of our presence,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President and CEO.

In past years, the Annual Meeting & Expo has hosted over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals. Attendees include senior level executives, pharmacy directors, clinical pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy students, legal professionals, consultants, and other management-level personnel, both clinical and non-clinical, from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors, and suppliers to the industry. NASP’s leadership predicts a large turnout, predominantly due to two factors: this dynamic industry’s rapid growth, and pent-up demand following the cancellation of last year’s NASP Annual Meeting due to Covid 19 concerns.

Attendees can enhance their educational experience by registering for one of six pre-conference workshops being offered on Monday, September 19 with the NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo general business and CORE (Clinical, Operational, Regulatory and Experience) educational sessions and events taking place over the next three days – Tuesday, September 20th through Thursday, September 22nd. Pre-conference Workshops include the Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference, Certified Specialty Pharmacist Exam Preparation Course, Hospital and Health System Specialty Pharmacy Workshop, Technology Day Workshop, Home Infusion Workshop and Accreditation Workshop. Educational sessions offer continuing legal, pharmacist, nurse, and pharmacy technician education credits.

The Annual Meeting & Expo also features a showcase for complex, clinical research in specialty pharmacy with its abstract poster presentations and awards. Additionally, the agenda features eight industry awards, scholarship awards, an exhibit hall, the Women in Specialty Pharmacy luncheon, CE satellite symposia, and the new “Men in Specialty Unplugged” networking event. Keynote speakers include:

Montel Williams, an Emmy Award winning television personality and advocate for patients worldwide.

Justin Patton, a business leadership coach and author who will speak on the meeting theme, Reimagine What’s Possible!

Monica Pearson, an award-winning Atlanta new anchor who will address diversity and equity in the workplace.

Amelia Rose Earhart, recognized as a passionate aviatrix, seeker of all things adventurous, and named by the Jaycees as one of the “Top Ten Young Americans.”

NASP will host this year’s conference for the first time at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center which recently completed a $158 million expansion – adding 90,000 square feet of meeting space, 306 additional guest rooms, and a 12,000 square foot event lawn.

Registration is available on the association’s website; https://naspnet.org/annual-meeting. For registration questions, contact info@naspnet.org.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Our members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations (GPOs), distributors, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, logistics providers, wholesalers/distributors, law firms, and practicing pharmacists, nurses, students, and pharmacy technicians. With over 150 corporate members and over 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States. NASP provides educational programs through its Annual Meeting & Expo and NASP Education Center, offers specialty pharmacy certification, and advocates at the Federal and State levels on behalf of the specialty pharmacy industry.