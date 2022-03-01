HeartFlow Announces CEO Transition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow, Inc., the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, today announced that John Farquhar has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022. Mr. Farquhar has served as HeartFlow’s President and a member of the board since January 1, 2022. John H. Stevens, M.D. will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair.



“The leadership transition comes at the right time as the company is at an important inflection point. I am confident that John Farquhar’s relentless focus on our patients and customers, proven leadership, and strong track record of operational excellence will enable the company to accelerate broader access to the AI-driven HeartFlow Analysis and introduce game-changing product innovations such as the PreRead anatomic assessment and Plaque technology*,” said William C. Weldon, Chairman, Board of Directors, HeartFlow.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the company at this exciting time of growth,” said Mr. Farquhar, President and CEO, HeartFlow. “HeartFlow’s AI-driven technology offers a compelling value proposition for both clinicians and patients and is enhancing the care paradigm for patients with coronary artery disease. I look forward to working with our talented and passionate team as we continue to evolve our business and technology.”

Mr. Farquhar has more than 20 years of experience in key leadership roles, providing strategic oversight, driving outstanding performance and delivering operational excellence. Prior to joining HeartFlow in August 2021 as Chief Operating Officer, he served as Vice President and General Manager of Medtronic’s Aortic business. He also served in key leadership roles for Medtronic’s Cardiovascular and Diabetes Groups, including Vice President of the Americas region for the Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring business unit and Vice President for Asia Pacific. Mr. Farquhar earned his BA from Duke University and his MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

"Having worked closely with John Farquhar over the past seven months, I am confident that he is the right fit for this position,” said Dr. Stevens, Vice Chair, Board of Directors, HeartFlow. “I’m so proud of all that HeartFlow has accomplished over the past 12 years and excited about what the future holds for our revolutionary precision technology as we enter this next stage of expansion. With new growth catalysts on the horizon, I look forward to further supporting the company in my role as Board Vice Chair.”

“On behalf of the entire HeartFlow team, I want to thank John Stevens for his substantial contributions during his tenure as the company’s CEO. John was a co-founder of HeartFlow and his commitment to innovation, leadership and long-term vision has enabled the company to reach a pivotal point of growth. As a continuing Board member, we will benefit from his drive towards maximizing value for all our stakeholders as we continue to transform the landscape of precision heart care,” concluded Mr. Weldon.

*The PreRead anatomic assessment and Plaque technology are currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not available for commercial use.

About the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis

Starting with a standard coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA), the HeartFlow Analysis leverages algorithms trained using deep learning (a form of AI) and highly trained analysts to create a digital, personalized 3D model of the heart. The HeartFlow Analysis then uses powerful computer algorithms to solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow and provides FFRct values along the coronary arteries. This information is used by physicians in evaluating the impact a blockage may be having on blood flow and determine the optimal course of treatment for each patient. A positive FFRct value (≤0.80) indicates that a coronary blockage is impeding blood flow to the heart muscle to a degree which may warrant invasive management.

Data demonstrating the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of the HeartFlow Analysis have been published in more than 500 peer-reviewed publications, including long-term data out to five years. The HeartFlow Analysis offers the highest diagnostic performance available from a non-invasive test.1 To date, clinicians around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis for more than 100,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced technology. HeartFlow’s non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages artificial intelligence to create a personalized three-dimensional model of the heart. Clinicians can use this model to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. HeartFlow’s technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates over two decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

