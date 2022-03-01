Definitive Healthcare to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida and the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida.



Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Krantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the Raymond James Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.





President, Robert Musslewhite, and Mr. Booth will present at the Deutsche Bank Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

