Health Catalyst Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



“In the fourth quarter of 2021, I am pleased to share that we achieved strong performance across our business, including exceeding the mid-point of our quarterly guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “And for the full year 2021, I am extremely proud of our financial performance and everything else that we accomplished across our business, especially in light of the continued challenging macro environment. I am also happy to report that in the most recent team member engagement survey, independently administered by the Gallup organization, team member engagement scores at Health Catalyst measured in the 96th percentile. This latest engagement level continues a pattern that has been in place for many years, of industry-leading engagement, consistently ranked between the 95th and 99th percentile in overall team member engagement scores. This latest result is of particular significance given that it comes during a period where we were required to sustain a remote-centric work environment necessitated by the ongoing global pandemic, we welcomed greater than 150 new teammates, including those who came to us through our Twistle acquisition, and we responded to an increasingly tight labor market.

Stepping back more broadly, we have now reported as a public company for eleven quarters following our IPO in July 2019. As I reflect on this experience, I am extremely proud of the track record we have demonstrated related to our actual quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance over this time period relative to the guidance we have provided. This consistency of performance was something we as a management team set as an objective, years before going public, and we are pleased to have delivered this level of consistency during our first three years as a public company. We look forward to striving for this same level of consistency in the months and years ahead, all in support of a multi-decade mission to transform healthcare with data and analytics.”

Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 Year over

Year Change

2021 2020 Year over

Year Change

GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages) (in thousands, except percentages) Technology revenue $ 40,088 $ 32,317 24 % $ 147,718 $ 110,467 34 % Professional services revenue $ 24,628 $ 20,962 17 % $ 94,208 $ 78,378 20 % Total revenue $ 64,716 $ 53,279 21 % $ 241,926 $ 188,845 28 % Loss from operations $ (44,765 ) $ (38,922 ) (15 )% $ (143,650 ) $ (96,125 ) (49 )% Net loss $ (48,992 ) $ (43,018 ) (14 )% $ (153,210 ) $ (115,017 ) (33 )% Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1) Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 27,951 $ 22,089 27 % $ 102,326 $ 75,666 35 % Adjusted Technology Gross Margin 70 % 68 % 69 % 68 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 5,745 $ 5,734 — % $ 25,544 $ 19,358 32 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 23 % 27 % 27 % 25 % Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 33,696 $ 27,823 21 % $ 127,870 $ 95,024 35 % Total Adjusted Gross Margin 52 % 52 % 53 % 50 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,278 ) $ (4,694 ) (34 )% $ (11,248 ) $ (21,287 ) 47 %

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Other Key Metrics As of December 31, 2021 2020 2019 DOS Subscription Customers 90 74 65 Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Dollar-based Retention Rate 112 % 102 % 109 %

Given our high level of technology revenue predictability, we realized minimal impact on our technology dollar-based retention as a result of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, however, the financial strain imposed by COVID-19 on a number of our customers led to a meaningfully lower professional services dollar-based retention in 2020 due to discounts provided to support our customers through the financial strain related to the initial outbreak. We did not provide similar discounts during 2021 and saw improvement in professional services dollar-based retention compared to 2020.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the first quarter of 2022, we expect:

Total revenue between $64.0 million and $67.0 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(2.5) million and $(0.5) million

For the full year of 2022, we expect:

Total revenue between $287.8 million and $292.8 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(4.0) million and $(2.0) million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,227 $ 91,954 Short-term investments 251,754 178,917 Accounts receivable, net 48,801 48,296 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,609 10,632 Total current assets 508,391 329,799 Property and equipment, net 23,316 12,863 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,133 24,729 Intangible assets, net 104,788 98,921 Goodwill 169,972 107,822 Other assets 4,496 3,606 Total assets $ 832,096 $ 577,740 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,693 $ 5,332 Accrued liabilities 23,725 16,510 Deferred revenue 56,632 47,145 Operating lease liabilities 3,425 2,622 Contingent consideration liabilities 4,576 14,427 Acquisition-related consideration payable — 2,000 Total current liabilities 93,051 88,036 Long-term debt, net of current portion 180,942 168,994 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 929 1,878 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,244 23,669 Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 14,719 16,837 Other liabilities 113 2,227 Total liabilities 309,998 301,641 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 52,622,080 and 43,376,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 53 43 Additional paid-in capital 1,400,972 1,001,645 Accumulated deficit (878,860 ) (725,650 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (67 ) 61 Total stockholders’ equity 522,098 276,099 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 832,096 $ 577,740





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Technology $ 40,088 $ 32,317 $ 147,718 $ 110,467 Professional services 24,628 20,962 94,208 78,378 Total revenue 64,716 53,279 241,926 188,845 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1)(2) 12,750 10,456 47,516 35,604 Professional services(1)(2) 21,127 16,072 76,838 62,473 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 33,877 26,528 124,354 98,077 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2) 21,863 14,793 75,027 55,411 Research and development(1)(2) 17,479 14,978 62,733 53,517 General and administrative(1)(2)(3) 25,338 28,129 85,934 59,240 Depreciation and amortization 10,924 7,773 37,528 18,725 Total operating expenses 75,604 65,673 261,222 186,893 Loss from operations (44,765 ) (38,922 ) (143,650 ) (96,125 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (8,514 ) Interest and other expense, net (4,376 ) (4,072 ) (16,458 ) (11,572 ) Loss before income taxes (49,141 ) (42,994 ) (160,108 ) (116,211 ) Income tax provision (benefit)(2) (149 ) 24 (6,898 ) (1,194 ) Net loss $ (48,992 ) $ (43,018 ) $ (153,210 ) $ (115,017 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.94 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (3.23 ) $ (2.91 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 52,117 42,589 47,495 39,541 Adjusted net loss(4) $ (9,714 ) $ (6,687 ) $ (21,514 ) $ (26,797 ) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted(4) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.68 )

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 582 $ 228 $ 2,063 $ 803 Professional services 2,181 844 8,047 3,453 Sales and marketing 5,850 3,369 22,698 13,093 Research and development 2,770 2,082 10,213 8,069 General and administrative 5,038 4,151 22,124 12,539 Total $ 16,421 $ 10,674 $ 65,145 $ 37,957

(2) Includes acquisition-related costs (benefit), net as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 31 $ — $ 61 $ — Professional services 63 — 127 — Sales and marketing 296 — 592 — Research and development 446 — 901 — General and administrative 10,306 15,092 26,248 16,758 Income tax provision (benefit) (313 ) — (7,142 ) — Total $ 10,829 $ 15,092 $ 20,787 $ 16,758

(3) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-recurring lease-related charges (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ — $ 689 $ 1,800 $ 1,398

(4) Includes non-GAAP adjustments to net loss. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Adjusted Net Loss Per Share" section below for further details.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (153,210 ) $ (115,017 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 65,145 37,957 Depreciation and amortization 37,528 18,725 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 20,036 14,088 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,948 8,054 Non-cash operating lease expense 3,585 4,303 Impairment of lease-related assets 1,800 — Investment discount and premium (accretion) amortization 1,202 1,349 Provision for expected credit losses 499 863 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,514 Deferred tax provision (benefit) (7,134 ) (1,273 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (9,085 ) — Other (53 ) 116 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 102 (16,448 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,442 ) (3,667 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 5,202 8,243 Deferred revenue 7,637 11,459 Operating lease liabilities (3,883 ) (3,414 ) Net cash used in operating activities (23,123 ) (26,148 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (261,363 ) (189,526 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 186,893 219,069 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (46,763 ) (101,657 ) Purchases of property and equipment (10,450 ) (7,775 ) Capitalization of internal use software (6,644 ) (1,442 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,373 ) (1,248 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 22 14 Net cash used in investing activities (139,678 ) (82,565 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from public offerings, net of discounts, commissions, and offering costs 245,180 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20,350 36,264 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 4,844 4,273 Payments of acquisition-related consideration (6,290 ) (1,624 ) Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 222,482 Purchase of capped calls concurrent with issuance of convertible senior notes — (21,743 ) Repayment of credit facilities — (57,043 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 264,084 182,609 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) 26 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 101,273 73,922 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 91,954 18,032 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 193,227 $ 91,954

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, adding back stock-based compensation, and acquisition-related costs, net. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 40,088 $ 24,628 $ 64,716 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (12,750 ) (21,127 ) (33,877 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 27,338 3,501 30,839 Add: Stock-based compensation 582 2,181 2,763 Acquisition-related costs, net 31 63 94 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 27,951 $ 5,745 $ 33,696 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 14 % 48 % Adjusted Gross Margin 70 % 23 % 52 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 32,317 $ 20,962 $ 53,279 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (10,456 ) (16,072 ) (26,528 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 21,861 4,890 26,751 Add: Stock-based compensation 228 844 1,072 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 22,089 $ 5,734 $ 27,823 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 23 % 50 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 27 % 52 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 147,718 $ 94,208 $ 241,926 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (47,516 ) (76,838 ) (124,354 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 100,202 17,370 117,572 Add: Stock-based compensation 2,063 8,047 10,110 Acquisition-related costs, net 61 127 188 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 102,326 $ 25,544 $ 127,870 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 18 % 49 % Adjusted Gross Margin 69 % 27 % 53 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 110,467 $ 78,378 $ 188,845 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (35,604 ) (62,473 ) (98,077 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 74,863 15,905 90,768 Add: Stock-based compensation 803 3,453 4,256 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 75,666 $ 19,358 $ 95,024 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 20 % 48 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 25 % 50 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other expense, net, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt (iii) income tax (benefit) provision, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and (vii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (48,992 ) $ (43,018 ) $ (153,210 ) $ (115,017 ) Add: Interest and other expense, net 4,376 4,072 16,458 11,572 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 8,514 Income tax (benefit) provision (149 ) 24 (6,898 ) (1,194 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,924 7,773 37,528 18,725 Stock-based compensation 16,421 10,674 65,145 37,957 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 11,142 15,092 27,929 16,758 Non-recurring lease-related charges(2) — 689 1,800 1,398 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,278 ) $ (4,694 ) $ (11,248 ) $ (21,287 )

________________________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net impacting Adjusted EBITDA includes legal, due diligence, accounting, consulting fees, deferred retention expenses, and post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments. For additional details refer to Note 2 in our consolidated financial statements.

(2) Includes the lease-related impairment charge for the subleased portion of our corporate headquarters and duplicate rent expense incurred during the relocation of our corporate headquarters.





Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and the deferred tax valuation allowance release from the acquisition of Twistle, (v) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, and (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges. We believe Adjusted Net Loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (48,992 ) $ (43,018 ) $ (153,210 ) $ (115,017 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 16,421 10,674 65,145 37,957 Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,924 7,082 32,016 15,868 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 8,514 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 10,828 15,092 20,787 16,758 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 3,105 2,794 11,948 7,725 Non-recurring lease-related charges(2) — 689 1,800 1,398 Adjusted Net Loss $ (9,714 ) $ (6,687 ) $ (21,514 ) $ (26,797 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and

diluted 52,116,604 42,588,839 47,494,768 39,540,726 Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.68 )

________________________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net impacting Adjusted Net Loss includes legal, due diligence, accounting, consulting fees, deferred retention expenses, and post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments, and the deferred tax valuation allowance release from the acquisition of Twistle. For additional details refer to Note 2 in our consolidated financial statements.

(2) Includes the lease-related impairment charge for the subleased portion of our corporate headquarters and duplicate rent expense incurred during the relocation of our corporate headquarters.





