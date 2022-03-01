Rover to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:
JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Location: San Francisco, CA
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 4:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. ET)
Location: San Francisco, CA
D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Management is hosting one-on-one meetings
The fireside chats will be available via live webcasts and archived replays on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/.
About Rover Group, Inc.
Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.
Contacts
Investors:
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
Brinlea Johnson
(415) 269-2645
Media:
pr@rover.com
Kristin Sandberg
(360) 510-6365