Rover to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 4:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco, CA

D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Management is hosting one-on-one meetings

The fireside chats will be available via live webcasts and archived replays on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ .

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

Contacts

Investors:

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Brinlea Johnson

(415) 269-2645