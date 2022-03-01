Certara Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and updated guidance for 2022.



Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Revenue was $75.3 million, compared to $64.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing growth of 17% over the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding Pinnacle 21, revenue was $69.3 million, representing growth of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $9.7 million, compared to net loss of $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of $44.7 million over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.2 million, compared to $22.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing growth of 27% over the fourth quarter of 2020.



Full Year Highlights:

Revenue was $286.1 million, compared to $243.5 million in 2020, representing growth of 17% over 2020. Excluding Pinnacle 21, revenue was $280.0 million, representing growth of 15% over 2020.

Net loss was $13.3 million, compared to net loss of $49.4 million in 2020, representing a decrease of $36.1 million over 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $103.7 million, compared to $87.9 million in 2020, representing growth of 18% over 2020.



“2021 was a milestone year for Certara as we completed our first full year as a public company. The Certara team released 10 new software products and product updates and made excellent progress on integrating Pinnacle 21. We delivered strong growth in revenue and EBITDA for the year,” said William F. Feehery, chief executive officer. “In the fourth quarter, we were pleased with the performance in software, which grew 13% year over year excluding Pinnacle 21. The technology-driven services business grew 6% in the fourth quarter, below our expectations, due to the transitory impact from the Omicron variant, which delayed client-related activity. With healthy bookings trends in both software and technology-driven services, we are confident in our ability to deliver on the updated revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

“Certara is entering 2022 well capitalized and positioned to continue executing on our long-term growth priorities. We are focused on investing in our business to drive mid-teens revenue growth, which we achieved in 2021 excluding Pinnacle 21.” said Andrew Schemick, chief financial officer.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $75.3 million, representing growth of 17% over the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to $6.1 million in revenue from Pinnacle 21, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $4.6 million in growth from our software licenses and subscriptions and technology driven services.

Total cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.3 million, a decrease from $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $7.2 million decrease in stock-based compensation cost, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in software amortization expense and a $0.5 million increase in consulting cost. Excluding $0.8 million in incremental expense from Pinnacle 21, the cost of revenue decreased $6.4 million.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $42.6 million, a decrease from $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $46.4 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense, a $2.7 million increase in employee related costs, and a $1.4 million increase in acquisition costs. The remaining increases were primarily due to increases in insurance costs and intangible assets amortization expenses. Excluding $4.7 million in expense from Pinnacle 21, operating expenses decreased $45.4 million.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.7 million, compared to a net loss of $54.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding $0.4 million in net income from Pinnacle 21, the net loss was $10.1 million. The $44.7 million decrease in loss was primarily due to a $10.7 million increase in revenue, a $53.6 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense and a $2.2 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $15.0 million increase in tax expense, a $2.3 million increase in other employee-related cost resulting from head count growth, a $2.0 million increase in intangible amortization expense, and a $1.4 million increase in acquisition cost.

Diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter 2021 was ($0.06), as compared to ($0.40) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.2 million compared to $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 27% growth. See note (1) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2021 was $0.01 compared to $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2020. See note (2) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures, below, for more information on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key Financials (in millions, except per share data) Revenue $ 75.3 $ 64.6 $ 286.1 $ 243.5 Net loss $ (9.7 ) $ (54.4 ) $ (13.3 ) $ (49.4 ) Diluted earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.37 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.2 $ 22.2 $ 103.7 $ 87.9 Adjusted net income $ 1.4 $ 10.3 $ 25.8 $ 19.3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Cash and cash equivalents $ 185.8 $ 271.4

2022 Financial Outlook

Certara is revising its previously reported guidance for full year 2022 by reducing the top end of the revenue range from $370 million to $360 million and the top end of the adjusted EBITDA range from $135 million to $131 million. The Company expects the following:

FY 2022 Guidance In millions, except per share data Revenue $ 350 - $360 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127 - $131 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.48 - $0.53

Fully diluted shares for 2022 to be in the range of 156 million to 159 million;

GAAP tax rate for 2022 to be in the range of 40% to 45%; and

Cash tax rate for 2022 to be in the range of 20% to 25%;

Note that revenue guidance assumes 22% - 26% year over year growth, and excluding Pinnacle 21 assumes 15% – 18% year over year growth.

(1) The Company is planning to revise the calculation of adjusted eps to exclude amortization expense related to M&A.

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, (in thousands, except per common share and share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 75,346 $ 64,641 $ 286,104 $ 243,530 Cost of revenues 29,289 34,905 111,616 100,765 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,718 10,429 20,141 19,202 Research and development 6,517 10,505 20,379 19,644 General and administrative 18,744 52,357 79,539 88,482 Intangible asset amortization 10,188 9,358 38,715 37,414 Depreciation and amortization expense 448 607 2,135 2,443 Total operating expenses 42,615 83,256 160,909 167,185 Income (loss) from operations 3,442 (53,520 ) 13,579 (24,420 ) Other expenses: Interest expense (3,288 ) (5,486 ) (16,837 ) (25,296 ) Miscellaneous, net (311 ) (921 ) (117 ) (465 ) Total other expenses (3,599 ) (6,407 ) (16,954 ) (25,761 ) Loss before income taxes (157 ) (59,927 ) (3,375 ) (50,181 ) Provision for (benefit) from income taxes 9,542 (5,480 ) 9,891 (784 ) Net loss (9,699 ) (54,447 ) (13,266 ) (49,397 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 155,624,454 135,747,243 149,842,668 133,247,212 Diluted 155,624,454 135,747,243 149,842,668 133,247,212





CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share and share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,797 $ 271,382 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit loss of $262 and $132, respectively 69,555 54,091 Restricted cash 827 1,909 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,548 19,202 Total current assets 274,727 346,584 Property and equipment, net 2,935 3,872 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,634 — Goodwill 703,371 518,592 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $169,329 and $127,172, respectively 511,823 396,445 Deferred income taxes 4,073 2,744 Other long-term assets 2,167 1,163 Total assets $ 1,511,730 $ 1,269,400 Liabilities and stockholder’s equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,458 $ 6,394 Accrued expenses 29,830 30,729 Current portion of deferred revenue 45,496 30,662 Current portion of long-term debt 3,020 4,680 Other current liabilities 6,421 2,880 Total current liabilities 92,225 75,345 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,531 545 Deferred income taxes 76,098 75,894 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,256 — Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount 291,746 294,100 Other long-term liabilities 25 1,384 Total liabilities 469,881 447,268 Commitments and contingencies Stockholder’s equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively — — Common shares, 0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 159,658,948 and 152,979,479 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 1,596 1,529 Additional paid-in capital 1,119,821 884,528 Accumulated deficit (75,604 ) (62,338 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,926 ) (1,587 ) Treasury stock at cost, 1,100 and 0 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (38 ) — Total stockholder’s equity 1,041,849 822,132 Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity $ 1,511,730 $ 1,269,400





CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,266 ) $ (49,397 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,135 2,443 Amortization of intangible assets 42,980 40,310 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,531 1,520 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses 130 (53 ) Loss on retirement of assets 351 19 Equity-based compensation expense 29,483 64,507 Unrealized loss on derivative 1,144 — Deferred income taxes (1,184 ) (7,825 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: — 0 Accounts receivable (10,066 ) (3,932 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 585 (8,257 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,130 2,381 Deferred revenue 5,435 3,094 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,388 44,810 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,143 ) (863 ) Capitalized development costs (7,759 ) (7,074 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (261,020 ) (675 ) Net cash used in investing activities (269,922 ) (8,612 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Capital contributions — 250 Unit repurchase — (1,079 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 133,351 316,301 Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 89 — Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations (3,973 ) (104,358 ) Proceeds from line of credit — 19,880 Payments on financing component of interest rate swap (1,095 ) — Payments on line of credit — (19,880 ) Payment of deferred offering costs (1,767 ) (2,900 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (2,942 ) — Payment of taxes on shares and units withheld for employee taxes (272 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 123,391 208,214 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (524 ) (883 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (86,667 ) 243,529 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of year 273,291 29,762 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of year $ 186,624 $ 273,291





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table reconciles net loss to adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (9,699 ) $ (54,447 ) $ (13,266 ) $ (49,397 ) Interest expense(a) 3,288 5,486 16,837 25,296 Interest income(a) (16 ) (8 ) (271 ) (44 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes(a) 9,542 (5,480 ) 9,891 (784 ) Depreciation and amortization expense(a) 448 607 2,135 2,443 Intangible asset amortization(a) 12,544 10,506 42,980 40,310 Currency (gain) loss(a) 14 905 (175 ) 715 Equity-based compensation expense(b) 8,637 62,221 29,483 64,507 Acquisition-related expense(c) 1,528 291 11,241 1,456 Integration expense(d) 31 21 31 78 Transaction related expenses(e) 978 1,421 2,754 1,908 Severance expense(f) 60 196 60 557 Reorganization expense(g) — 335 — 525 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h) 47 10 351 19 Executive recruiting expense(i) 320 100 733 288 First-year Sarbanes-Oxley and ASC lease 842 implementation costs (j) 460 — 929 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,182 $ 22,164 $ 103,713 $ 87,877



The following table reconciles net loss to adjusted net income:





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss(a) $ (9,699 ) $ (54,447 ) $ (13,266 ) $ (49,397 ) Currency gain (loss) (a) 14 905 (175 ) 715 Equity-based compensation expense(b) 8,637 62,221 29,483 64,507 Acquisition-related expenses(c) 1,528 291 11,241 1,456 Integration expense(d) 31 21 31 78 Transaction related expenses(e) 978 1,421 2,754 1,908 Severance expense(f) 60 196 60 557 Reorganization expense(g) — 335 — 525 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h) 47 10 351 19 Executive recruiting expense(i) 320 100 733 288 First-year Sarbanes-Oxley and ASC lease 842 implementation costs (j) 460 — 929 — Income tax expense impact of adjustments(k) (965 ) (781 ) (6,347 ) (1,381 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,411 $ 10,272 $ 25,794 $ 19,275



The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share:





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.37 ) Currency (gain) loss(a) — 0.01 — 0.01 Equity-based compensation expense(b) 0.05 0.46 0.19 0.48 Acquisition-related expense(c) 0.01 — 0.07 0.01 Integration expense(d) — — — — Transaction related expenses(e) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Severance expense(f) — — — 0.01 Reorganization expense(g) — — — 0.01 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h) — — — — Executive recruiting expense(i) — — 0.01 — First-year Sarbanes-Oxley and ASC lease 842 implementation costs (j) 0.01 — 0.01 — Income tax expense impact of adjustments(k) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Shares $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 155,624,454 135,747,243 149,842,668 133,247,212 Effect of potentially dilutive shares outstanding (l) 3,857,176 912,544 4,401,021 229,383 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 159,481,630 136,659,787 154,243,689 133,476,595



