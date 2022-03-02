Intermediate Capital
ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
2 March 2022
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 1 March 2022 that Stephen Welton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £16.56.
As a consequence of the above transaction Stephen Welton and connected persons had an interest in 60,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344