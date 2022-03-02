Global Game-Based Learning Market Research Report 2022-2026 - The Need for Increased Learner Engagement Driving the Market Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game-Based Learning Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solution and Services), Game Type, Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Education, Governments, Consumers, and Enterprises) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The game-based learning market size is expected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9%

Game-based learning market is rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by schools, colleges, institutions, corporates. It helps to engage learners, motivate them are provide feedbacks.

The service segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

Service providers offer continuous support and maintenance sessions to users, as and when needed, to resolve business complexities. They also support organizations by helping them gain the expertise required for operating the newly adopted solution. With support and maintenance services, users get a thorough idea about systematic procedures related to the deployed solution.

Service vendors provide online, as well as onsite support and maintenance, to users so that they can use the deployed solution in a better way. Support services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer issues, which, in turn, impacts customer satisfaction.

The AI-based games segment is expected to grow at a higher rate 3D animation is an automated real-time deep learning technique. Companies such as Walmart, Agco, Bosch, and Boeing are currently using AR for corporate training. Only gamification or eLearning does not create engagement.

AR is a feature that aids with the actual training. AR fits perfectly into scenario-based training, it talks to employee, interacts with clients, and understands the social surrounding. The Apple ARKit used by AR and VR developers has already yielded some amazing results. Apple's ARKit 3 is an AR developer friendly software to create amazing AR-based content with relative ease. KFC has designed and employee training program with VR simulator.

Among enterprises, the consumer good and retail segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The intense competition in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), eCommerce, and retail has led to the growth of the consumer goods and retails vertical of the game-based learning market.

There is a growing demand for new, enhanced, and customized products from consumers for better customer experience. The retailers function in a complex marketplace driven by technological developments, increasing competition, brand distinction, price pressure, dynamic regulatory environment, and changing customer demand. Retailers have become more customer-centric Retailers need to forge customer relations by offering advanced and more superior services, a distinguished variety of goods, along with more pleasing purchase experiences, through diverse channels.

This has increased the workload of employees as they have to keep themselves updated with every new product that customer demands. This vertical is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period and major companies are adopting game-based learning solution. For instance, Coca-Cola had used a videogame to train hundreds of distributors and provide innovative, effective, and different training.

North America to dominate the game-based learning market in 2022

The North American region has been a predominately receptive market toward the adoption of game-based learning solution. There has been an expansive usage of the internet to connect with various channel partners and clients among enterprises. The high adoption of customer-based solution and enterprise-based solution are driving the game-based learning market in North America.

Moreover, in this region, countries such as the US and Canada are adopting game-based learning solution to enrich their marketing activities. Furthermore, the rising demand for game-based learning solution among enterprises due to its low implementation cost has helped the game-based learning market to grow at a significant pace. The game-based learning market in North America is contributing a large portion of revenue as compared to the other regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ownership of Young Learners and User Engagement in Learning

Growing Demand for Training, Presentation, and Meetings Among Corporates and Education Institutes

Ease of Learning, Problem-Solving, Time-Saving, and Cost-Effective

Demand for Immediate Feedback on Performance

Restraints

Need for High Security and Cybersecurity from Game-Based Learning

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Ar, Vr, and Ai for Learning

Building an Emotional Connection in Learning and Subject Matter

Challenges

Game-Based Learning Modules with Existing Lms

Game Design with Learning Objectives

Cultural Barriers with Parents and Faculties

Availability of It Infrastructure in Schools and Colleges, Problems in Access Internet, and Lack of Financial Support

