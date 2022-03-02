High Bar Brands hires Northern Territory Manager

OWATONNA, Minn., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Burdett is certainly familiar with High Bar Brands’ Northern Territory.

The native Montanan now lives in Colorado. His familiarity with a region that also includes Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota was one of the things that drew him to his new position of Northern Territory Manager.

“I am truly excited to be back on a team traveling familiar territory and revisiting some old relationships,” Burdett said.

“With Tim’s vast experience as a district manager, sales manager, and other various roles in sales, I am very confident that he will bring to us a balanced and professional approach to the northern territory,” HBB Director of Sales Derek Quys said.

While Burdett feels his experience is a positive, he says it’s not the only positive he brings to High Bar Brands.

“I have over 25 years of experience in sales, but I think I can bring a new perspective as well,” Burdett said.

“Our client partners will enjoy his personality, lead by his integrity and organizational skills,” Quys said.

In addition to his new role at High Bar Brands, Burdett is also a new grandfather to Henry. He also spends a lot of time outdoors, enjoying whatever nature throws at him.

“I love the mountains and taking pictures of whatever presents itself,” Burdett said.

Contact Tim Burdett at tburdett@highbarbrands.com.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachment