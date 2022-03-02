ProStar, the World Leader in Developing Precision Mapping Solutions®, Has Been Granted Another Major Patent for Utility Data Management

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Canadian Patent No. 2980438, prepared and prosecuted by Lewis Roca LLP, one of the United States leading intellectual property law firms, has been granted to ProStar®. The patent is considered a pioneer patent in the field of utility data collection and directed to an improved method for calculating tolerance zones for utility assets. The patented method provides critical utility asset data in a more timely and efficient manner which helps to prevent damages to utilities and the environment during infrastructure construction, repair, and groundbreaking activities.



“ProStar is the pioneer in precision utility locating, precision utility mapping, as well as digital management of underground utility and pipeline information,” said Raymond R. Tabandeh, the Lewis Roca partner who prosecuted the patent. “This is ProStar’s 21st issued patent and further buttresses ProStar’s extensive U.S. and Canadian patent portfolio,” added Tabandeh.

ProStar’s patents are directed to the processes and methods that digitally capture, record, and display the precise location of buried utilities. With recent advancements in mobile, cloud, and GPS/GNSS technologies combined with an ever-increasing amount of damages to buried utilities caused by construction activities or aging, ProStar’s patents position the Company to be a world leader in utility damage prevention.

Click here to see a complete list of ProStar’s IP portfolio.

ProStar’s Chief Executive Officer and coinventor of the issued patent, Page Tucker stated, “It is a major milestone for any early-stage company to have been issued any number of patents, let alone over 20. Not only does this 21s patent issuance validate that we are the pioneer in precision utility mapping, but this issuance also puts us in a very strong position supported by an extensive IP portfolio to now begin the process of enforcing the patents against those that are potentially infringing.”

About Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP



Ranked in the Top 50 Patent Firms in the U.S. by Juristat, Lewis Roca’s patent attorneys have an undergraduate degree in science or engineering, and many of the attorneys have graduate degrees, enabling them to have a deeper understanding of clients’ technology. Extensive patent services include: Patent Prosecution, Patent Litigation, Design Patents, International Patent Protection, Patent Opinions & Evaluations, Prior Art Searches & Evaluations, and PTAB Proceedings.



About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud, and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

