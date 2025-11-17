ProStar and Tersus GNSS Announce Partnership to Deliver Precision Mapping Solutions to the Utility Industry Worldwide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), developer of PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions® and the LinQD™ enterprise integration platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tersus GNSS, a leading global manufacturer of patented GNSS technologies. The collaboration will deliver a complete precision mapping solution to the utility and critical infrastructure industries worldwide.

The partnership is designed to integrate Tersus’s survey-grade GNSS receivers with ProStar’s PointMan, providing an affordable, field-ready solution available through Tersus’s international distribution network. Tersus GNSS has operations in China, the United States, and Australia, and is recognized for its innovation in GNSS receiver and base station technology for high-precision positioning applications.

This collaboration represents the latest step in ProStar’s strategy to expand its ecosystem of partnerships through the LinQD open API integration platform, delivering the world’s best-in-class technologies into one connected precision mapping solution. ProStar’s LinQD platform is designed to enable seamless interoperability between emerging technologies and legacy systems, creating a robust global ecosystem for geospatial intelligence. By uniting world-leading equipment manufacturers and service providers under this initiative, ProStar continues to strengthen PointMan’s position as the premier mapping solution for the critical infrastructure industry, worldwide.

“Our mission is to shape the future of GNSS applications by making centimeter-accurate positioning accessible and affordable,” said Jesse Huff, General Manager at Tersus GNSS. “PointMan was the perfect fit. This partnership allows us to offer our customers a complete and cost-effective precision mapping solution that is easy to deploy and delivers world-class accuracy. We see significant growth opportunities globally, particularly in the utility and construction sectors.”

Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar, stated, “We continue to forge strategic partnerships with the world’s top equipment manufacturers to establish PointMan as the de facto standard in precision mapping. Tersus GNSS receivers are world-renowned for their performance and precision, and when combined with PointMan, we continue to deliver best-in-class mapping solution to any stakeholder, anywhere in the world. This partnership expands our reach and further demonstrates how our mobile mapping solution and integration platform is creating a connected ecosystem.”

About Tersus GNSS Inc.

Tersus GNSS is a leading Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) solution provider focused on making centimeter-precision positioning affordable for large-scale deployment. Founded in 2014, the company has pioneered RTK and PPP technologies and offers a comprehensive product line that includes GNSS OEM boards, Visual Positioning RTK systems, and inertial navigation systems. Designed for ease of use, Tersus solutions support full constellation GNSS and provide flexible interfaces for applications such as UAVs, surveying, mapping, precision agriculture, construction, and deformation monitoring. Learn more at www.tersus-gnss.com.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company’s growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

