ProStar and Premium Positioning Form Strategic Alliance to Extend Delivery of High-Precision Mapping and Real-Time Geospatial Intelligence Globally

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), developer of PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions® and LinQD™ enterprise integration platform, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Premium Positioning, a leader in multi-network GNSS correction services in delivering high-precision positioning services that provide reliable, centimeter-level accuracy throughout Europe, Latin America, North America and Australia.

This alliance integrates Premium Positioning’s advanced RTK Premium multi-network service with ProStar’s PointMan and LinQD platforms to deliver a unified precision mapping and data exchange ecosystem for the infrastructure and utility sectors. Together, the companies will provide real-time, high-accuracy location intelligence across Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia, enabling seamless data capture, mapping, and visualization for critical infrastructure.

“Partnering with ProStar allows us to bring our RTK Premium multi-network correction service to the infrastructure sector, where uptime and reliability are mission critical,” said Peter Gerritsen, Managing Director at Premium Positioning. “By integrating our redundant correction network with ProStar’s precision mapping technologies, we’re enabling organizations throughout the world to map, build, and operate with confidence — faster, safer, and without downtime.”

ProStar CEO Page Tucker added, “Premium Positioning has built one of the world’s most advanced multi-network correction services providing us extended coverage to regions including, Australia, Europe and Latin America. Integrating their technology into our platform means we have now expanded our reach and increased our ability to deliver PointMan precision mapping solutions globally. This partnership represents another step toward our mission of creating a truly digitally connected platform to improve the installation and management of the world’s critical infrastructure.”

About Premium Positioning

Premium Positioning delivers high-precision GNSS correction services through the world’s largest independent multi-network platform, called RTK Premium. Founded in the Netherlands, the company has expanded throughout Europe and now also operates in North America and Australia, providing continuous, centimeter-accurate positioning across multiple continents.

Operating the Premium XYZ Platform, Premium Positioning provides access to RTK, SSR, and PPP technologies to ensure reliable uptime and seamless coverage for professional applications in surveying, mapping, construction, robotics, and autonomous driving.

With a focus on uptime, coverage, and value, Premium Positioning helps customers eliminate downtime, reduce costs, and achieve reliable precision anywhere.

For more information about Premium Positioning, please visit www.premium-positioning.com.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company’s growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.



Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

On behalf of the Company,

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Director

970-242-4024

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the partnership between ProStar and Premium Positioning, including the integration of RTK Premium with ProStar’s PointMan and LinQD platforms, the potential to enhance real-time, high-accuracy locatoi intelligence across multiple regions, and the expectation that the partnership will support the development of a digitally connected platform for infrastructure and utility sectors.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the integration of technologies will proceed as planned, that the alliance will result in expanded geographic reach and improved service capabilities, and that market demand for precision mapping solutions will continue to grow.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the integration may not proceed as expected, that anticipated benefits may not materialize, and that market conditions may change in ways that negatively impact the Company’s business or strategic objectives.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.