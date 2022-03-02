H&R Block Welcomes New Vice President with Promotion of Kate Haynes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the promotion of Kate Haynes to Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief Ethics Officer. In this role, Haynes reports to Chief Legal Officer Dara Redler and leads legal support for the company’s securities reporting and compliance, corporate governance, and board of directors-related matters, executive compensation matters, ethics and compliance, capital markets transactions, and other finance-related matters, and mergers and acquisitions.



Haynes has been with H&R Block for more than six years. Some of her recent accomplishments include navigating the company’s first-ever virtual annual meeting of shareholders, providing legal support regarding the company's public debt offerings and recent fiscal year end change, and leading corporate ethics-related initiatives. Haynes holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Kansas: one in psychology and one in business administration.

“At H&R Block, being better together helps us deliver great service, and Kate has demonstrated this spirit,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “I’m pleased to announce her promotion as we continue our transformation journey.”

