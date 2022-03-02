SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences and Events

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced its participation in three in-person medical conferences and one virtual investor panel in March. Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will participate in a live panel discussion on drug development in Women’s Health. Event details can be found below:



Conferences:

International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH)

Date: March 3-6, 2022

Location: Dallas

Event Page

Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology (CREOG) & Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO) Annual Meeting

Date: March 9-12, 2022

Location: Orlando

Event Page

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP)

Date: March 29- April 1, 2022

Location: Chicago

Event Page

Virtual Investor Panel:

Maxim Group’s Annual Growth Conference

Panel: Women’s Health Virtual Event

Date: March 28, 2022

Location: Virtual

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Event Page

About SCYNEXIS



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

