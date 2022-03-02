Agilence Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilence, Inc., the leading loss prevention analytics provider for retailers, grocers, and restaurants, today announced that they have won a Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. This is the fifth consecutive year that Agilence has been recognized for its outstanding customer service with a Stevie® Award and its first time receiving the category's top prize.

Accomplishments noted in the nomination include a 100% training satisfaction score, 100% of customers would refer Agilence to a friend, and 98.8% logo retention. Agilence has also invested heavily into new ways to keep customers engaged and educated throughout the pandemic with free educational "Jam sessions," training materials, virtual events, and a new community hub where users can share advice and best practices. Agilence was also recognized as a Top Place to Work in 2021 by the Philadelphia Inquirer and as a finalist in two categories for the 2022 Vendors in Partnership Awards.

"No matter how high we set the bar for service, our Customer Success team never fails to not only meet expectations but exceed them," said Agilence CEO Russ Hawkins. "Exemplary customer service is a core tenet of our business. We succeed when our customers succeed, and this award is a testament to that."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

Agilence is the leader in loss prevention analytics, helping prominent retail, restaurant, and grocery companies increase their profit margins by reducing preventable loss. Agilence specializes in uniting digital and physical transactions to help cutting-edge loss prevention teams tackle preventable loss in all its forms - in the store, online, and at the corporate office. Every day, Agilence analyzes over 24 million transactions for our customers, transforming data into insights, and insights into actions. Companies have saved millions of dollars by optimizing operations, identifying sources of margin erosion, and reducing shrink using Agilence. Many have also improved employee and customer safety, identified training opportunities, improved customer experiences, increased promotional success and eliminated productivity gaps. Learn more about Agilence at https://www.agilenceinc.com/.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

