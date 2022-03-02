Second Century Ventures Names Seven Companies to its 2022 REACH Australia Tech Scale-Up Program

Melbourne, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, announced today the acceptance of seven companies to the 2022 REACH Australia program. Launched in 2019, REACH Australia is a unique technology scale-up program that helps propel technology companies throughout the real estate, finance, banking, home services and insurance industries across Australia and Southeast Asia. Companies selected for the 2022 program are domiciled in Australia, Indonesia and Singapore.

“The impact of COVID-19 has had a sustained effect on the region and sector, providing an opportunity to fast-track the digitization of many products and services that support the property ecosystem,” said Shelli Trung, managing partner, REACH Australia. “We have listened to the real estate industry’s most pressing challenges over the last 12 months and answered the call with a diverse range of solutions in this year’s cohort, including innovation in cleantech, digital conveyance, and property management.”

The seven companies selected for the 2022 REACH Australia program are as follows:

RoomMe: The largest and fastest growing virtual co-living room rental (also known as a kost) operator in Indonesia. RoomMe streamlines the end-to-end operations for kost owners while providing long term and affordable housing;

Hipla: Innovative facility management platform delivering 360˚ solutions including access control, visitor management, smart parking, meeting room management and hotdesking;

Settle Easy: Australia’s leading online conveyance service transforming the conveyancing industry through a user-friendly, fully automated platform;

Clairco: Enhanced air purification and real-time insights to reduce maintenance costs, increase energy efficiency, and improve occupant experience;

Futurerent: Simple, fast and loan-free alternative to empower property investors with future rental income;

Home Live: Live, interactive media platform that helps real estate agents virtually connect with clients via a purpose-built, live-streaming infrastructure; and

Real Estate Doc: Intelligent document management system empowering real estate professionals to manage their business and transact deals with unparalleled ease and convenience.

“We’ve seen great things come from REACH Australia over the past two years,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “These new entrants will be joining companies that have demonstrated immense value for the real estate ecosystem across Australia and Southeast Asia, and we are excited to welcome them to our portfolio.”

REACH Australia will offer its incoming cohort a robust curriculum comprised of education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH Australia and how you can get involved, visit www.narreach.com/australia

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.