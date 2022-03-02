Remitly Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Active customers up 50% year over year

Send volume up 64% year over year

Revenue up 69% year over year

SEATTLE, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 150 countries around the world, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Reflecting on our strong fourth quarter growth, I’m incredibly proud of all that Remitly delivered and am reminded of the significance of the work we’re doing to transform the lives of our customers,” said Matt Oppenheimer, Remitly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to drive new customer growth, geographic expansion, and new product development through strategic investments in the business. These outcomes will create enduring value for our customers and shareholders alike.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights and Key Operating Data:

(All comparisons relative to the fourth quarter of 2020)

Active customers increased to 2.8 million, from 1.9 million, up 50%.

Send volume increased to $6.0 billion, from $3.6 billion, up 64%.

Revenue totaled $135.3 million, compared to $80.0 million, up 69%.

Average revenue per active customer increased 13% to $47.69.

Net loss was $16.6 million, compared to $9.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.1) million, compared to $(6.2) million.

Full Year 2021 Highlights and Key Operating Data:

(All comparisons relative to the full year 2020)

Send volume increased to $20.4 billion, from $12.1 billion, up 70%.

Revenue totaled $458.6 million, compared to $257.0 million, up 78%.

Net loss was $38.8 million, compared to $32.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(10.5) million, compared to $(19.9) million.

2022 Financial Outlook:

For fiscal year 2022, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $605 million to $615 million, representing a growth rate of 32% to 34% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(40) million to $(30) million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include but are not limited to income taxes and stock-based compensation expense which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included with the Company's SEC filings.

Webcast Information

Remitly will host a webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The live webcast will be accessible on Remitly’s website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A webcast replay will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com/ following the live event.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.remitly.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this presentation, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provide additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly’s financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted by i) interest expense, net; ii) provision for income taxes; iii) noncash charge of depreciation and amortization; iv) other expense (income), net, including gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency; and v) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as well as non-cash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as well as ii) non-cash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including our fiscal year 2022 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base in existing and new corridors, our ability to expand into broader financial services, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, our expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic, banking and disbursement partners, our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property and other proprietary rights, our ability to keep data and our technology platform secure, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to stay in compliance applicable laws and regulations, our ability to buy foreign currency at generally advantageous rates, and the effects of changes to immigration laws, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical forces on our customers and business operations. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our quarterly report on 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC and our annual report on 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC, all of which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 150 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Kraków, Manila and Managua. For more information, visit Remitly.com.

Contacts

Media:

Danielle Vincent

remitly@inkhouse.com

Investors:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 135,255 $ 80,017 $ 458,605 $ 256,956 Costs and expenses Transaction expenses(1) 56,431 36,158 191,606 110,414 Customer support and operations(1) (2) 13,090 7,633 45,525 25,428 Marketing(1) (2) 38,267 22,881 120,906 73,804 Technology and development(1) (2) 19,128 11,338 64,093 40,777 General and administrative(1) (2) 23,512 9,648 70,941 31,656 Depreciation and amortization 1,366 1,201 5,256 4,060 Total costs and expenses 151,794 88,859 498,327 286,139 Loss from operations (16,539 ) (8,842 ) (39,722 ) (29,183 ) Interest income 48 92 140 273 Interest expense (208 ) (162 ) (1,256 ) (1,189 ) Other income (expense), net 81 435 3,125 (1,302 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (16,618 ) (8,477 ) (37,713 ) (31,401 ) Provision for income taxes (42 ) 528 1,043 1,163 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,576 ) $ (9,005 ) $ (38,756 ) $ (32,564 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.52 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 163,616,647 22,272,275 60,728,748 21,459,062 _______________________

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately, above.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense, net.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, net: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Customer support and operations $ 76 $ 8 $ 153 $ 22 Marketing 1,118 242 2,325 869 Technology and development 3,409 582 6,931 2,130 General and administrative 3,448 580 7,607 2,243 Total $ 8,051 $ 1,412 $ 17,016 $ 5,264





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,262 $ 186,694 Disbursement prefunding 119,627 101,558 Customer funds receivable, net 67,215 50,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,448 6,350 Total current assets 607,552 345,331 Restricted cash 51 1,381 Property and equipment, net 9,249 9,675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,302 5,605 Other non-current assets, net 3,510 997 Total assets $ 625,664 $ 362,989 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,210 $ 4,256 Borrowings — 80,000 Customer liabilities 70,483 54,819 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,683 39,742 Operating lease liabilities 3,240 2,959 Total current liabilities 141,616 181,776 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,907 4,008 Other non-current liabilities 813 827 Total liabilities $ 145,336 $ 186,611 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock — 387,707 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock 16 2 Additional paid-in capital 739,503 8,766 Accumulated other comprehensive income 253 591 Accumulated deficit (259,444 ) (220,688 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 480,328 (211,329 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 625,664 $ 362,989





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (38,756 ) $ (32,564 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,256 4,060 Stock-based compensation expense, net 17,016 5,264 Donation of common stock 6,933 — Other 452 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Disbursement prefunding (18,069 ) (69,719 ) Customer funds receivable (17,282 ) (20,028 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,559 ) (1,959 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,780 2,376 Accounts payable (3,035 ) 4,044 Customer liabilities 16,097 (29,073 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,071 25,935 Operating lease liabilities (3,295 ) (2,547 ) Net cash used in operating activities (18,391 ) (114,209 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,956 ) (2,064 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,578 ) (2,306 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,534 ) (4,370 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering and the private placement, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs 305,191 — Repayment of non-recourse promissory note 3,060 — Proceeds from issuance of Series F convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 2,980 84,834 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,345 2,382 Payment of debt issuance costs (1,373 ) — Proceeds from (repayments of) revolving credit facility borrowings, net (80,000 ) 35,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 238,203 122,216 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40 ) 918 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 215,238 4,555 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 188,075 183,520 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 403,313 $ 188,075 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 934 $ 1,061 Cash paid for income taxes $ 756 $ 421 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 2,532 $ 1,523 Vesting of early exercised options 482 185 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock 390,687 — Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,262 $ 186,694 Restricted cash 51 1,381 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 403,313 $ 188,075





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (16,576 ) $ (9,005 ) $ (38,756 ) $ (32,564 ) Add: Interest expense, net 160 70 1,116 916 Provision for income taxes (42 ) 528 1,043 1,163 Depreciation and amortization 1,366 1,201 5,256 4,060 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (81 ) (435 ) (3,125 ) 1,302 Donation of common stock — — 6,933 — Stock-based compensation expense, net 8,051 1,412 17,016 5,264 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,122 ) $ (6,229 ) $ (10,517 ) $ (19,859 )



