Remitly Unveils Medium-term Outlook, Setting Course for Durable, Profitable Growth at Investor Day

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, will host its Investor Day today at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

During the event, Remitly will share the Company’s vision for building a global financial services company. By introducing value-added financial services and entering high-growth categories like Business and Receivers, Remitly aims to deepen engagement with existing and new customers.

“Our vision is clear: to transform lives with trusted financial services that transcend borders,” said Matt Oppenheimer, Co-Founder and CEO of Remitly. “With a portfolio of new offerings, including Remitly One and Remitly Business, we are building a financial services company that combines bold innovation with disciplined execution. By solving the hardest problems for the millions of underserved customers who lead global financial lives, we are positioned to deliver meaningful customer impact and outstanding long-term shareholder returns.”

Financial Outlook

Remitly is providing a preliminary outlook for the full year 2026 and medium-term financial targets for 2028.

Preliminary 2026 Outlook

Revenue : expected to grow in the high teens range

: expected to grow in the high teens range Adjusted EBITDA: expected to be between $300 million and $320 million

Revenue growth is expected to be driven primarily by continued strength in the core remittance business. Adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 30 percent at the midpoint reflects strong operating leverage while investing in new products.

Medium-Term 2028 Financial Targets

Revenue : expected to be in a range of $2.6 billion to $3.0 billion.

: expected to be in a range of $2.6 billion to $3.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA: expected to be between $575 million and $600 million, reflecting a 20%-22% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Remitly will balance revenue growth and profitability to achieve a Rule of 40 framework, through which the company aims to have the sum of its 3-year revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and Adjusted EBITDA margins be at least 40% by 2028.

“Remitly’s financial model is built on a foundation of durable growth and compelling unit economics,” said Vikas Mehta, CFO of Remitly. “Our new product portfolio creates meaningful opportunities for future growth, and we are committed to expanding margins through rigorous operating discipline while investing in innovation.”

Investor Day Webcast Details

The event will begin today, December 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). A live webcast will be available on the Remitly Investor Day website at https://investorday2025.remitly.com/ . A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”).

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key output measure used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing our financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) noncash charges of depreciation and amortization; (iv) other income (expense), net; (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment; (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net; (vii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net; and (viii) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs.

We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this press release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include but are not limited to income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future events or our future results of operations and financial position, including our medium-term financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal years 2026 and 2028 Adjusted EBITDA, and incremental revenue by fiscal year 2028, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, our growth, our position and potential opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, and other operating results; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; our ability to develop new products and services in a timely manner; our ability to achieve or sustain our profitability; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our business plan and our ability to effectively manage our growth; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market segments in which we operate; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; uncertainties regarding the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, regulatory changes (including as may be related to immigration, fiscal and tax policy, foreign trade, or foreign investment), or regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions, or legislative or regulatory developments; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our solutions; our ability to maintain our money transmission licenses and other regulatory clearances or obtain new licenses and regulatory clearances; our ability to maintain and expand international operations; our expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and our ability to address those needs and developments with our solutions; and and our stock repurchase program, the timing and number of shares of our common stock to be repurchased, and the potential benefits thereof. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

