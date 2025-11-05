Remitly Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results Above Outlook and Raises Full Year 2025 Outlook

Third quarter send volume up 35% and revenue up 25% year over year

Third quarter net income was $8.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $61.2 million

SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“In Q3, we built on the momentum from last quarter, delivering innovation across the product portfolio,” said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly. “The financial results reflect our focus on sustainable, profitable growth and efficient execution even as we continue to invest in innovation. We expect to close 2025 strong and are raising our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the third quarter of 2024)

Active customers increased to 8.9 million, from 7.3 million, up 21%.

Send volume increased to $19.5 billion, from $14.5 billion, up 35%.

Revenue totaled $419.5 million, compared to $336.5 million, up 25%.

Net income was $8.8 million, compared to $1.9 million, up 361%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.2 million, compared to $47.4 million, up 29%.

2025 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $1.619 billion to $1.621 billion, representing a growth rate of 28% year over year. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior revenue outlook in the range of $1.610 billion to $1.620 billion.

GAAP net income to be positive for 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $234 million to $236 million. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior Adjusted EBITDA outlook in the range of $225 million to $230 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $426 million to $428 million, representing a growth rate of 21% to 22% year over year.

GAAP net income to be positive for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $50 million to $52 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included within the Company’s SEC filings.

Webcast Information

Remitly will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results. The live webcast and investor presentation will be accessible on Remitly’s website at https://ir.remitly.com. A webcast replay will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com following the live event.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.remitly.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing our financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with our financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) noncash charges of depreciation and amortization; (iv) other income (expense), net; (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment; (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net; (vii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net; and (viii) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net; (ii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net; (iii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment; as well as (iv) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or our future results of operations and financial position, including our fiscal year and fourth quarter 2025 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year and fourth quarter 2025 revenue, net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, our growth, our position and potential opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, and other operating results; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; our ability to continue to develop new products and services in a timely manner; our ability to achieve or sustain our profitability; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our business plan and our ability to effectively manage our growth; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market segments in which we operate; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; uncertainties regarding the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, regulatory changes (including as may be related to immigration, fiscal and tax policy, foreign trade, or foreign investment), regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions, or legislative or regulatory developments; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our solutions; our ability to maintain our money transmission licenses and other regulatory clearances or obtain new licenses and regulatory clearances; our ability to maintain and expand international operations; our expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and our ability to address those needs and developments with our solutions; and our stock repurchase program, the timing and number of shares of our common stock to be repurchased, and the potential benefits thereof. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, to be filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 419,494 $ 336,527 $ 1,192,970 $ 912,068 Costs and expenses Transaction expenses(1) 146,725 115,554 411,874 313,215 Customer support and operations(1) 26,386 21,792 74,033 61,910 Marketing(1) 91,778 74,792 250,103 219,862 Technology and development(1) 80,421 68,446 231,768 199,206 General and administrative(1) 55,973 50,920 168,383 140,982 Depreciation and amortization 6,434 4,655 18,156 12,240 Total costs and expenses 407,717 336,159 1,154,317 947,415 Income (loss) from operations 11,777 368 38,653 (35,347 ) Interest income 2,066 2,065 5,914 6,233 Interest expense (2,116 ) (760 ) (5,065 ) (2,274 ) Other income (expense), net 696 2,094 (4,023 ) 6,272 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 12,423 3,767 35,479 (25,116 ) Provision for income taxes 3,594 1,850 8,762 6,138 Net income (loss) $ 8,829 $ 1,917 $ 26,717 $ (31,254 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.12 $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 207,150,067 196,169,417 204,549,044 193,167,942 Diluted 217,231,102 205,251,546 218,227,638 193,167,942





(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,896 $ 368,097 Disbursement prefunding 245,840 288,934 Customer funds receivable, net 307,512 193,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,174 46,518 Total current assets 1,081,422 897,514 Property and equipment, net 52,272 31,566 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,752 13,002 Goodwill 54,940 54,940 Intangible assets, net 4,210 10,463 Other noncurrent assets, net 7,088 5,386 Total assets $ 1,213,684 $ 1,012,871 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,185 $ 16,159 Customer liabilities 213,375 188,984 Short-term debt 2,722 2,468 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 123,256 116,652 Operating lease liabilities 4,519 4,745 Total current liabilities 376,057 329,008 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 28,250 9,073 Other noncurrent liabilities 12,210 9,319 Total liabilities 416,517 347,400 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,295,011 1,195,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,699 (1,658 ) Accumulated deficit (501,564 ) (528,281 ) Total stockholders’ equity 797,167 665,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,213,684 $ 1,012,871





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 26,717 $ (31,254 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and other 25,415 12,539 Stock-based compensation expense, net 113,832 110,523 Donation of common stock 2,724 2,587 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Disbursement prefunding 43,094 (23,795 ) Customer funds receivable (100,656 ) 100,539 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,962 ) (6,787 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,810 4,475 Accounts payable 16,156 (18,285 ) Customer liabilities 21,721 16,811 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,249 (23,521 ) Operating lease liabilities 13,364 (4,982 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 175,464 138,850 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (23,070 ) (3,192 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (9,338 ) (9,288 ) Net collections (originations) from consumer receivables (19,174 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (51,582 ) (12,480 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,215 5,754 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP 11,147 9,382 Cash paid for repurchase of common stock (11,876 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 4,104,000 863,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings (4,104,000 ) (993,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (26,111 ) (3,774 ) Cash paid for settlement of amounts previously held back for acquisition consideration — (10,261 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,078 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (23,703 ) (128,899 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8,467 3,941 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 108,646 1,412 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 369,817 325,029 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 478,463 $ 326,441 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,896 $ 324,434 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 584 1,034 Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net 983 973 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 478,463 $ 326,441





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024(2) 2025 2024(2) Net income (loss) $ 8,829 $ 1,917 $ 26,717 $ (31,254 ) Add: Interest (income) expense, net 50 (1,305 ) (849 ) (3,959 ) Provision for income taxes 3,594 1,850 8,762 6,138 Depreciation and amortization 6,434 4,655 18,156 12,240 Other (income) expense, net (696 ) (2,274 ) 4,023 (6,667 ) Donation of common stock 858 2,587 2,724 2,587 Stock-based compensation expense, net 39,974 39,278 113,832 110,523 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 1,642 733 6,301 5,392 Integration, restructuring, and other costs(1) 496 — 3,940 1,468 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,181 $ 47,441 $ 183,606 $ 96,468

__________

(1) Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 consisted primarily of non-recurring termination benefits. Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 consisted primarily of $0.8 million in restructuring charges incurred, $0.5 million of non-recurring legal charges, and $0.2 million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability associated with the acquisition of Rewire (O.S.G.) Research and Development Ltd.

(2) As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been recast to reflect this change.

Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024(1) 2025

2024(1) Customer support and operations $ 26,386 $ 21,792 $ 74,033 $ 61,910 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 455 278 1,164 890 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 5 5 21 19 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs — — — 758 Non-GAAP customer support and operations $ 25,926 $ 21,509 $ 72,848 $ 60,243 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024(1) 2025

2024(1) Marketing $ 91,778 $ 74,792 $ 250,103 $ 219,862 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 4,010 4,514 12,884 13,014 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 271 179 985 908 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs 35 — 700 — Non-GAAP marketing $ 87,462 $ 70,099 $ 235,534 $ 205,940 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024(1) 2025

2024(1) Technology and development $ 80,421 $ 68,446 $ 231,768 $ 199,206 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 24,392 21,873 67,502 61,854 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 475 351 3,341 2,983 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs 171 — 1,553 — Non-GAAP technology and development $ 55,383 $ 46,222 $ 159,372 $ 134,369 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024(1) 2025

2024(1) General and administrative $ 55,973 $ 50,920 $ 168,383 $ 140,982 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 11,117 12,613 32,282 34,765 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 891 198 1,954 1,482 Excluding: Donation of common stock 858 2,587 2,724 2,587 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs 290 — 1,687 710 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 42,817 $ 35,522 $ 129,736 $ 101,438

__________

(1) As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period non-GAAP operating expenses have been recast to reflect this change.