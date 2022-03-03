Second Highest February Sales on Record

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February home sales were down compared to the all-time record in 2021, but represented the second-best result for the month of February in history. New listings dropped, but by a marginally lesser annual rate than sales, pointing to a modest move to a slightly more balanced market. Competition between buyers, however, remained tight enough to support double-digit price growth year-over-year.



Greater Toronto Area (GTA) REALTORS® reported 9,097 sales through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) MLS® System in February 2022, representing a 16.8 per cent decrease in the number of sales compared to February 2021.

The supply of listings for low-rise home types (detached, semi-detached and townhouses) was also down year-over-year, but not by as much as sales. In the condominium apartment segment, particularly in Toronto, new listings were up in comparison to February 2021.

“Demand for ownership housing remains strong throughout the GTA, and while we are marginally off the record pace seen last year, any buyer looking in this market is not likely to feel it with competition remaining the norm. Many households sped up their home purchase and entered into a transaction in 2021, which is one reason the number of sales were forecasted to be lower this year and a trending towards higher borrowing cost will have a moderating effect on home sales. Substantial immigration levels and a continued lack of supply, however, will have a countering effect to increasing mortgage costs,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by 35.9 per cent year-over-year in February. The average selling price for all home types combined was up by 27.7 per cent to $1,334,544. The pace of price growth varied by home type and region, but there was relative parity between low-rise and condominium apartment growth rates.

“We have seen a slight balancing in the market so far this year, with sales dipping more than new listings. However, because inventory remains exceptionally low, it will take some time for the pace of price growth to slow. Look for a more moderate pace of price growth in the second half of 2022 as higher borrowing costs result in some households putting their home purchase on hold temporarily as they resituate themselves in the market,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

“We are close to provincial and municipal elections in Ontario. We know that housing affordability will be top of mind. Parties and individuals vying for political office must concentrate on bold and creative policies that will support increased and diverse housing supply to account for the current deficit and future population growth as immigration accelerates. History has shown that tax based policies pointed at foreign buying and speculative activity, which seem to be the political preference, have had very little impact on the market simply because this type of activity accounts for a small share of overall market activity,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.





TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type February 1–28, 2022 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 786 3,142 3,928 2,073,989 1,727,963 1,797,203 Yr./Yr. % Change -13.4% -21.6% -20.1% 23.0% 32.9% 31.0% Semi-Detached 263 488 751 1,499,489 1,282,386 1,358,415 Yr./Yr. % Change -10.5% -28.1% -22.8% 14.0% 37.5% 29.6% Townhouse 322 1,252 1,574 1,131,809 1,119,026 1,121,641 Yr./Yr. % Change -5.8% -16.4% -14.5% 22.8% 32.3% 30.5% Condo Apartment 1,842 930 2,772 822,090 756,146 799,966 Yr./Yr. % Change -14.7% -1.9% -10.8% 21.5% 34.2% 24.6%

Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 35.87% 38.02% 38.72% 33.62% 30.45% Halton Region 35.88% 35.88% 40.76% 31.59% 27.76% Peel Region 40.72% 42.93% 43.20% 33.59% 35.33% City of Toronto 27.38% 27.67% 25.44% 27.94% 27.75% York Region 39.84% 38.59% 41.34% 42.26% 39.98% Durham Region 47.35% 47.45% 47.22% 45.16% 44.66% Orangeville 41.46% 40.66% 41.21% 48.38% 35.61% South Simcoe County1 36.00% 37.61% 46.31% 44.82% 36.40% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth







YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type February 2022 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,260 4,900 6,160 2,003,362 1,718,998 1,777,163 Yr./Yr. % Change -11.5% -21.4% -19.6% 21.5% 32.0% 30.0% Semi-Detached 406 789 1,195 1,490,536 1,264,721 1,341,441 Yr./Yr. % Change -11.0% -22.6% -19.0% 16.8% 37.2% 30.1% Townhouse 525 1,937 2,462 1,111,886 1,106,481 1,107,634 Yr./Yr. % Change -12.6% -17.9% -16.8% 27.0% 33.5% 32.1% Condo Apartment 3,249 1,536 4,785 795,480 742,150 778,361 Yr./Yr. % Change -15.8% -10.4% -14.1% 21.6% 33.4% 24.7%

% Chg. February '21 12,347 5.2% $1,024,926 2.1% March '21 12,461 0.9% $1,073,272 4.7% April '21 10,120 -18.8% $1,046,736 -2.5% May '21 9,577 -5.4% $1,061,226 1.4% June '21 8,989 -6.1% $1,063,326 0.2% July '21 9,088 1.1% $1,075,616 1.2% August '21 8,918 -1.9% $1,106,564 2.9% September '21 9,122 2.3% $1,132,120 2.3% October '21 10,062 10.3% $1,153,020 1.8% November '21 9,838 -2.2% $1,184,642 2.7% December '21 9,868 0.3% $1,220,490 3.0% January '22 9,883 0.2% $1,288,513 5.6% February '22 10,469 5.9% $1,304,816 1.3%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment. 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 64,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

