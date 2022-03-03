Tecnoglass Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Single-Family Residential Revenues Increased 151% Year-Over-Year, Representing 36% of Total Revenues for Full Year 2021 -

- Total Revenues Up 32% Year-Over-Year to a Record $496.8 Million for Full Year 2021 -

- Record Gross Margin of 40.8%, Up 380 Basis Points Year-Over-Year for Full Year 2021 -

- Record Net Income of $68.4 Million, or $1.43 Per Diluted Share; Adjusted Net Income1 of $82.7 Million, or $1.74 Per Diluted Share for Full Year 2021 -

- Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 54.1% Year-Over-Year to a Record $150.3 Million, or 30.2% of Total Revenues for Full Year 2021 -

- Record Cash Flow From Operations of $117.3 Million for Full Year 2021 -

- Backlog Expands 7.2% Year-Over-Year to a Record $584.6 Million, Including 20 of the 22 Tallest Towers Under Planning and Construction in South Florida -

- Introduces Full Year 2022 Growth Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA1 of $170 Million to $190 Million on Total Revenues of $575 Million to $600 Million -

- Special Committee Investigation Reveals No Evidence of Related Party Transactions Fraud or Accounting Irregularities Up to Date -

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues increased 28.0% year-over-year to $131.8 million, with 142% growth in single-family residential revenues

Net income of $19.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share; Record Adjusted net income 1 of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share

of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share Gross margin improved 710 basis points year-over-year to a record 42.9%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 65.7% year-over-year to a record $42.2 million, representing 32.0% of total revenues

increased 65.7% year-over-year to a record $42.2 million, representing 32.0% of total revenues Cash flow from operations of $23.8 million

Increased cash dividend 136% to $0.065 per share

Amended senior secured revolving credit facility, expanding the Company’s borrowing capacity from $50 million to $150 million, reducing its cost of capital, and extending debt maturities to 2026



BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “We are thrilled to report another quarter and year of record results for Tecnoglass. Strong fourth quarter performance reflects the combined benefit of our focused execution, prior investments in automation and capacity enhancements, and our ability to capitalize on strong residential demand. We continue to produce outstanding results in our shorter cash cycle single-family residential business, which in addition to our prudent working capital management, helped us generate our 8th straight quarter of exceptional cash flow. As we move into 2022, our strong capital position and structural advantages leave us well situated to further extend our leadership in the architectural glass industry and drive improved returns for our all our stakeholders for this year and beyond.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “We are extremely pleased with our 2021 accomplishments and the momentum in our business that has continued into 2022. Our success reflects rapid advances in our single-family residential revenues, which expanded 151% year-over-year and represented more than a third of our full year revenues. As we continue to win new customers in the single-family residential market, we are also poised for success in our high rise and commercial work, with Tecnoglass already contracted to supply architectural glass to 20 of the 22 tallest towers under construction in South Florida, and other geographies also showing positive trends. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to leveraging our vertically integrated structure and innovative product development to create additional shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28.0% to $131.8 million, compared to $103.0 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strong growth in single family residential activity and market share gains. Single-family residential revenues increased approximately 142% year-over-year, representing 40.5% of total revenues for the fourth quarter, helped by the introduction of new products, an expanding customer base and robust housing demand. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a negligible impact on total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 53.6% to $56.5 million, representing a 42.9% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $36.8 million, representing a 35.8% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 710 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected operating leverage on higher sales, greater operating efficiencies and a higher mix of revenue from manufacturing versus installation activity as Tecnoglass increased its mix of single family residential products. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $23.7 million compared to $19.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to higher variable expenses related to ground and marine transportation as well as commission expenses. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A improved to 18.0% compared to 19.0% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher sales and better operating leverage on personnel, professional fees and other fixed expenses.

Net income was $19.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $13.6 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2020. As previously disclosed, these non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $10.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, increased 65.7% to $42.2 million, or 32.0% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.5 million, or 24.7% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales, a stronger gross margin and operating leverage on SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $2.3 million contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2021 Results

Total revenues for the full year 2021 increased 31.9% to a record $496.8 million compared to $376.6 million in the prior year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a negligible impact on total revenues in the year.

Gross profit increased 45.3% year-over-year to a full year record of $202.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, compared to $139.4 million, representing a 37.0% gross margin, in the prior year. Operating income was $117.0 million compared to $65.7 million in the prior year. Net income was $68.4 million, or a $1.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income1 was $82.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $36.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2021 improved to a record $150.3 million, or 30.2% of sales, compared to $97.5 million, or 25.9% of sales, in the prior year.

Capital Resources

On November 15, 2021, Tecnoglass announced the amendment of its Senior Secured Credit Facility which increased the Company’s borrowing capacity under its committed line of credit from $50 million to $150 million, reduced its borrowing costs by approximately 130 basis points, and extended the initial maturity date by one year to the end of 2026. Borrowings under the credit facility bear interest at a rate of LIBOR with no floor plus a spread of 1.75%.

For the full year 2021, cash provided by operating activities of $117.3 million improved by $45.5 million compared to the prior year, attributable to higher profitability, more efficient inventory and working capital management, and interest expense savings. The Company used a portion of its cash flow to voluntarily prepay $30 million under its Syndicated Term Loan facility during the year. The Company ended 2021 with total liquidity of approximately $250 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $85.0 million and availability under its committed revolving credit facilities of $163 million. Given the Company’s continued growth in adjusted EBITDA1 and strong cash generation, debt leverage continues to trend lower and now stands at 0.8 times LTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 1.6 times in the prior year.

Dividend

In December 2021, the Company declared a 136% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.065 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was paid on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “We are pleased to introduce our full year 2022 outlook for revenues to grow to a range of $575 million to $600 million and for adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $170 million to $190 million. This implies adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 20% at the midpoint. We believe our structural advantages, partial insulation from some inflationary pressures and faster lead times will continue to drive our record of strong cash flow generation in the full year 2022.”

Special Committee Update

As previously announced on December 17 , 2021 a Special Committee of the Board of Directors engaged Covington & Burling LLP who in turn engaged a leading Big 4 accounting firm to make an assessment on the allegations made against the Company and its Directors on December 9, 2021. Although the review is still being finalized, as of today, the assessment from these firms, which included a forensic evaluation and e-discovery process, has indicated no evidence of fraud associated with related party transactions or accounting irregularities.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 3.5 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,011 $ 67,668 Investments 1,977 2,387 Trade accounts receivable, net 110,539 89,376 Due from related parties 2,252 2,291 Inventories 84,975 81,249 Contract assets – current portion 18,667 28,405 Other current assets 22,854 13,785 Total current assets $ 326,275 $ 285,161 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 166,629 $ 152,474 Deferred income taxes 596 268 Contract assets – non-current 11,853 10,228 Long-term trade accounts receivable 3,995 2,985 Intangible assets 3,337 5,112 Goodwill 23,561 23,561 Long-term investments 51,160 47,535 Other long-term assets 4,157 2,788 Total long-term assets 265,288 244,951 Total assets $ 591,563 $ 530,112 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 10,700 $ 1,764 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 68,084 42,326 Accrued interest expense 3 7,175 Due to related parties 3,857 4,238 Dividends payable 3,141 1,352 Contract liability – current portion 45,213 27,242 Other current liabilities 24,017 9,959 Total current liabilities $ 155,015 $ 94,056 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 3,417 $ 3,170 Long-term liabilities from related parties - 645 Contract liability – non-current 78 977 Long-term debt 188,355 222,722 Total long-term liabilities 191,850 227,514 Total liabilities $ 346,865 $ 321,570 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively $ - $ - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,674,773 and 46,117,631 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 5 Legal Reserves 2,273 2,273 Additional paid-in capital 219,290 219,290 Retained earnings 91,045 29,926 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (68,751 ) (43,512 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest 243,862 207,982 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest 836 560 Total shareholders’ equity 244,698 208,542 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 591,563 $ 530,112

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 131,819 $ 102,970 $ 496,785 $ 376,607 Cost of sales 75,280 66,154 294,201 237,166 Gross profit 56,539 36,816 202,584 139,441 Operating expenses: Selling expense (13,345 ) (9,833 ) (49,768 ) (39,065 ) General and administrative expense (10,355 ) (9,757 ) (35,831 ) (34,669 ) Total operating expenses (23,700 ) (19,590 ) (85,599 ) (73,734 ) Operating income 32,839 17,226 116,985 65,707 Non-operating income, net 539 283 608 84 Equity method income 1,007 598 4,177 1,387 Foreign currency transactions losses (4,641 ) 13,585 (4,308 ) (8,638 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,730 ) (4,435 ) (9,850 ) (21,671 ) Interest expense and deferred cost of financing 104 (10,699 ) Income before taxes 28,118 27,257 96,913 36,869 Income tax (8,330 ) (8,990 ) (28,485 ) (13,033 ) Net income $ 19,788 18,267 $ 68,428 $ 23,836 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (117 ) (62 ) (277 ) 39 Income attributable to parent $ 19,671 18,205 $ 68,151 $ 23,875 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 19,788 18,267 $ 68,428 $ 23,836 Foreign currency translation adjustments (4,239 ) 15,049 (25,082 ) (3,896 ) Change in fair value derivative contracts - 591 (159 ) (350 ) Total comprehensive income $ 15,549 33,907 $ 43,187 $ 19,590 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (117 ) (62 ) (277 ) 39 Total comprehensive income attributable to parent $ 15,432 33,845 $ 42,910 $ 19,629 Basic income per share $ 0.41 0.39 $ 1.43 $ 0.51 Diluted income per share $ 0.41 0.39 $ 1.43 $ 0.51 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 47,674,773 47,234,711 47,674,773 46,398,428 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 47,674,773 47,234,711 47,674,773 46,398,428

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year ended December 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 68,428 $ 23,836 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for bad debts 1,599 1,196 Provision for obsolete inventory 53 143 Depreciation and amortization 20,923 20,623 Deferred income taxes 4,400 6,581 Equity method income (4,177 ) (1,387 ) Deferred cost of financing 1,368 972 Other non-cash adjustments (91 ) (123 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 2,333 - Unrealized currency translation losses 14,175 7,930 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables (38,515 ) 5,827 Inventories (16,747 ) (1,675 ) Prepaid expenses (3,293 ) (1,397 ) Other assets (15,312 ) 13,377 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 38,001 (20,768 ) Accrued interest expense (7,173 ) (417 ) Taxes payable 16,125 (6,566 ) Labor liabilities 357 115 Contract assets and liabilities 28,593 22,815 Related parties 6,206 629 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 117,253 $ 71,711 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of investments 685 471 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 130 6 Purchase of investments (63 ) (265 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (51,513 ) (18,323 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (50,761 ) $ (18,111 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividend (5,243 ) (3,801 ) Debt extinguishment – Call premium (8,610 ) - Proceeds from debt 221,350 41,343 Debt modification costs (1,489 ) (6,384 ) Repayments of debt (249,797 ) (64,694 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (43,789 ) $ (33,536 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (5,360 ) $ (795 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 17,343 19,269 CASH - Beginning of period 67,668 48,399 CASH - End of period $ 85,011 $ 67,668 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 15,531 $ 19,168 Income Tax $ 15,296 $ 10,863 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 1,859 $ 2,242

Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenues by Region United States 122,405 86,814 41.0 % 456,328 340,437 34.0 % Colombia 5,310 10,236 (48.1 %) 26,375 24,178 9.1 % Other Countries 4,102 5,920 (30.7 %) 14,082 11,991 17.4 % Total Revenues by Region 131,819 102,970 28.0 % 496,785 376,606 31.9 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 132,135 102,970 28.3 % 497,141 376,606 32.0 % Impact of changes in foreign currency (316 ) - (355 ) - Total Revenues, As Reported 131,819 102,970 28.0 % 496,785 376,606 31.9 %

Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income 19,788 18,267 68,428 23,836 Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (117 ) (62 ) (277 ) 39 (Loss) Income attributable to parent 19,671 18,205 68,151 23,875 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) 4,641 (13,585 ) 4,308 8,638 Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other) 1,671 882 5,933 6,014 Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium - - 8,610 - Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs (104 ) - 2,089 - Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments (45 ) 615 57 1,943 Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives - 23 (176 ) 1,995 Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate (1,849 ) 3,861 (6,246 ) (5,949 ) Adjusted net (loss) income 23,985 10,001 82,726 36,516 Basic income (loss) per share 0.41 0.39 1.43 0.51 Diluted income (loss) per share 0.41 0.39 1.43 0.51 Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share 0.50 0.21 1.74 0.79 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands 47,675 47,235 47,675 46,398 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 47,675 47,235 47,675 46,398 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 47,675 47,235 47,675 46,398



