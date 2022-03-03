SpringServe Unveils BidLink, Advanced Decisioning for CTV and OTT

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent TV ad serving platform, today announced the launch of BidLink. BidLink is designed to communicate with a publisher’s primary ad server to send dynamic programmatic demand insights from integrated video SSPs, enabling competition between traditional-direct and programmatic campaigns. Publishers can leverage BidLink’s capabilities regardless of which ad server they use.



“We developed BidLink to be the best mechanism for unifying ad decisioning across programmatic and traditional direct-sold deals,” said Joe Hirsch, GM of SpringServe. “BidLink provides publishers with an out-of-the-box, fully transparent integration with over 22 SSPs. This gives publishers the opportunity to uplevel their programmatic demand capabilities, whether or not they use SpringServe as their primary ad server.”

“We're excited about the prospect of using SpringServe's BidLink to help improve yield by holding a true real-time auction across all demand partners,” said Tom Sly, vice president, programmatic revenue, for The E.W. Scripps Company.

BidLink communicates with a publisher’s primary ad server to send dynamic programmatic demand insights from integrated video SSPs, including price, ad category and priority levels, to help better inform decisioning and provide publishers with the best revenue outcome. Publishers leveraging BidLink can better control logic and other advertising and business rules, such as competitive separation, to maximize yield and ensure campaign success across execution types. BidLink also provides publishers with live reporting which helps them react to the market in real-time and make faster decisions.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent TV ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

Media Contact

Kar Yi Lim

klim@magnite.com

917-658-1994



