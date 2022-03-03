Flywire to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or "the Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The discussion will begin at 9:50am ET.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 12:00pm ET.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium. The discussion will begin at 1:15pm ET.



The fireside chats will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 2,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Media:

Sarah King

Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners

pro-flywire@prosek.com

Investor Relations:

ICR

flywireir@icrinc.com