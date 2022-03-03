Phunware to Attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference from March 13-15, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held in-person at Laguna Niguel, California from March 13-15, 2022.



Phunware President and CEO, Alan Knitowski, and CFO, Matt Aune, will be the executives holding one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Mr. Knitowski will also be participating in the Enterprise Adoption of Blockchain Technologies Panel on March 14.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact Gateway Group at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About 34th Annual ROTH Conference

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. Roth combines company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. Their award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more. Following the success of the previous years, our Roth Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 5,100 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: press@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199