GlowTouch Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, KY, was presented this week with two Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service:

Gold in the category of COVID-19 Response, Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team

Bronze in the category of Contact Center/Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year

GlowTouch was selected from among more than 2,300 nominations that were submitted by organizations in 51 countries.

The Gold award was in recognition of the company's global response to the COVID pandemic and the impact that this had and continues to have on client operations. While the nature of business changed, the demand for quality customer service became even more pronounced. As a result, numerous existing programs grew and GlowTouch also added more than 20 new clients during this time period. The Bronze citation was tied to impact sourcing and how becoming The Uncommon BPOTM has affected lives in multiple communities.

"This recognition is truly humbling and represents the best of who our people are," said Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch President and Founder. "Every day I look forward to coming into work and seeing how our thousands of employees around the world embrace new challenges, always looking for the potential solution to whatever question or issue arises. These awards are a tribute to their efforts and to the spirit of serving the customer that defines this company."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and as a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with a global footprint that includes onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, and San Antonio. There is also a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com. ###

Related Images











Image 1: GlowTouch Stevie Awards March 2022





GlowTouch was awarded Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment