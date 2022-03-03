Seneca Resources Achieves Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification from Project Canary

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. and DENVER, C.O., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) (National Fuel or the Company), announced that it has achieved certification of approximately 300 million cubic feet per day of the Company’s Appalachian production under Project Canary’s TrustWellTM program. This certification is the result of an environmental performance certification pilot with TrustWellTM, which covered 121 of the Company’s natural gas wells in Pennsylvania.

In September 2021, Seneca began Project Canary’s rigorous assessment process, which included review of over 600 data points across air, land, water, and community criteria. Upon completion of this assessment, Seneca earned “Platinum” or “Gold” ratings for all of the wells in the pilot. These ratings confirm a demonstrated commitment to environmental stewardship through low methane emissions, effective water management, and well integrity programs, among other key operational areas. Seneca also deployed Canary X continuous emissions monitoring units on select pads, which accompany high-grade leak detection monitors that are installed as part of Seneca’s standard pad design.

With this certification, production from these 121 wells, representing approximately 30 percent of the Company’s natural gas production, can be marketed as Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) under Project Canary’s TrustWellTM program, a distinctive classification verifying natural gas is produced in the most environmentally responsible manner.

“Receiving such high marks from Project Canary, a top ESG assessment firm, demonstrates Seneca’s deep commitment to sustainability and best-in-class operations,” Justin Loweth, President of Seneca, said. “This certification, which is in addition to previously announced certifications, further differentiates our sustainably produced natural gas and opens additional opportunities to participate in the rapidly evolving RSG market.”

“This pilot project covered a broad set of wells varying in age and Seneca’s high marks are a testament to the company’s rigorous environmental, health and safety program,” said Project Canary co-founder and CEO Chris Romer. “Actual measurement and dedicated action are critical to ensuring the cleanest natural gas molecules possible are powering society and we’re committed to being the trusted solution to help companies measure, mitigate emissions and validate performance.”

A mission-driven public benefit corporation, Project Canary delivers trusted and reliable independent energy ESG data by rigorously assessing environmental performance and utilizing continuous emissions monitoring technologies that help companies minimize emissions and achieve best-in-class performance. Project Canary’s differentiated TrustWellTM certification process independently analyzes 600+ data points across the ESG spectrum on a well-by-well basis to create a dynamic score.

Certifications received from this partnership are in addition to a recently announced certification that designated 100% of Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production (over 1 billion cubic feet of daily gross production) as responsibly sourced.

About National Fuel Gas Company:

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is an environmental performance analysis firm focused on the E in ESG for emission-intensive companies. We are the leaders in the certification of responsible operations and provide measurement-based methane and emission profiles via continuous monitoring technology that help companies take ESG action. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary’s Denver-based team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards and high-fidelity data. For more information, visit projectcanary.com.

