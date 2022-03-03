Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2022 was $56.65, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.3% and 9.5%, respectively. These compare with the -0.1% and 20.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.8% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and down from 16.0% at February 28, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2022 was $40.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -8.0% and 9.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2022 were as follows:

Materials 20.8% Information Technology 20.4% Industrials 19.3% Financials 11.2% Consumer Discretionary 11.0% Energy 8.4% Real Estate 5.0% Communication Services 2.2% Health Care 1.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2022 were as follows:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.9% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.7% NVIDIA Corporation 4.0% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.0% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8% TFI International Inc. 3.4% Apple Inc. 3.2% Bank of Montreal 2.9% WSP Global Inc. 2.7% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.6%

