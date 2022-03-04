Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 25 February – 3 March 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 25 February 2022 up to and including 3 March 2022 a total of 3,428,410 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.45 for a total amount of €39,256,694

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €135,411,446 representing 27.1% of the overall share buyback programme.

