Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 3 April – 9 April 2026

10 April 2026

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to the start of the €250 million share buyback programme announced on 27 March 2026.

During the week of 3 April 2026 up to and including 9 April 2026 a total of 600,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €28.71 for a total amount of €17,225,260.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €44,404,020 representing 17.76% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).







Note for the editor, not for publication:

ABN AMRO Press Office: Jarco de Swart, E-mail: pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900.

ABN AMRO Investor Relations: John Heijning, E-mail: investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number +31 (0)20 6282282.

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