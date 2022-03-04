VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - February 28, 2022

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

February 28, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: March 3, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

107,165,448

 

    including:
  • 107,144,934 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
129,783,421 

Sale of 9,694 shares with double voting rights

 

Exercise of 3,125 BSA equity warrant

 

Transfer of 1,860 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 		 

February 2 and 18, 2022
  

February 4, 2022
  

February 7, 2022

 		129,659,099

