VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
February 28, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: March 3, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
107,165,448
including:
|129,783,421
|
Sale of 9,694 shares with double voting rights
Exercise of 3,125 BSA equity warrant
Transfer of 1,860 shares with double voting rights into bearer form
|
February 2 and 18, 2022
February 4, 2022
February 7, 2022
|129,659,099
Attachment